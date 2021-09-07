A special live edition of The Moth from Tarrytown, New York. Hosted by Ophira Eisenberg, with additional hosting by Jay Allison. A man faces his fear or fatherhood; a daughter revisits difficult memories and her childhood home; and a mother witnesses the impact of her son’s life.

To see photos from this week’s episode visit: TheMoth.org

The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

Storytellers: Adam Linn, Morgan Zipf-Meister, and Sarah Gray.