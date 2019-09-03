The Moth Podcast: True Crimes Told Live

In this episode, we’ve got two stories of tiny crimes. Nothing horrifying happens, nobody gets hurt… it’s all the rush and mischief of trying to get away with it, without any chance of me (or you!) losing sleep. Host: Chloe Salmon Storytellers: Adriana Eraso learns some lessons about crime and business. Emily Popper sneaks into Colonial Williamsburg. If you’d like to share your own story, or would just love to hear some incredible live storytelling, check out a Story Slam near you: <a href="https://themoth.org/events">https://themoth.org/events</a> The Moth would like to thank its listeners and supporters. Stories like these are made possible by community giving. If you’re not already a member, please consider becoming one or making a one-time donation today at themoth.org/giveback Podcast: 873