Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott. The Pulse takes you behind the doors of operating rooms, into the lab with some of the world's foremost scientists, and back in time to explore life-changing innovations. The Pulse delivers stories in ways that matter to you, and answers questions you never knew you had.
On this episode, we explore the stories of people who survived extraordinary trials, from life-threatening illnesses to assault, and ask what came after survival. We’ll hear what it’s like to survive — and come back from — locked-in syndrome, explore the emotional roller coaster of being a young cancer survivor, and find out how one writer created guide to intimacy after sexual assault.