Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott. The Pulse takes you behind the doors of operating rooms, into the lab with some of the world's foremost scientists, and back in time to explore life-changing innovations. The Pulse delivers stories in ways that matter to you, and answers questions you never knew you had.
Twenty-five years ago, President Bill Clinton announced a historic achievement: The completion of the first-ever survey of the human genome. The ceremony focused on the power of unity and collaboration — but, behind the scenes, the journey to this generational discovery had been marked by a bitter, cut-throat competition. We look back at the race to decode the human genome — and who really won.