Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott. The Pulse takes you behind the doors of operating rooms, into the lab with some of the world's foremost scientists, and back in time to explore life-changing innovations. The Pulse delivers stories in ways that matter to you, and answers questions you never knew you had.
When we see surprising couples, like Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, we can’t help but wonder what brought them together. In this podcast extra, we explore the mysteries of attraction and love. We talk with researcher Paul Eastwick about the idiosyncratic factors that go into attraction, and behavioral scientist Logan Ury coaches us on the science of optimizing online dating.