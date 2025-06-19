Friends make us laugh, they have our back, we share memories and stories. Beyond that, scientists are learning that friendships are key in keeping us healthy and thriving. On this episode, we explore why researchers say our brains are wired for connection, and why making our friendships a priority is one of the key pillars of longevity. We’ll get some research-backed advice on making new friends as adults and hear from two friends who love spending time with each other, though they usually can’t remember their adventures.