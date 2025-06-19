Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott. The Pulse takes you behind the doors of operating rooms, into the lab with some of the world's foremost scientists, and back in time to explore life-changing innovations. The Pulse delivers stories in ways that matter to you, and answers questions you never knew you had.
Friends make us laugh, they have our back, we share memories and stories. Beyond that, scientists are learning that friendships are key in keeping us healthy and thriving. On this episode, we explore why researchers say our brains are wired for connection, and why making our friendships a priority is one of the key pillars of longevity. We’ll get some research-backed advice on making new friends as adults and hear from two friends who love spending time with each other, though they usually can’t remember their adventures.