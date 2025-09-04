Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott. The Pulse takes you behind the doors of operating rooms, into the lab with some of the world's foremost scientists, and back in time to explore life-changing innovations. The Pulse delivers stories in ways that matter to you, and answers questions you never knew you had.
We think of Martians as belonging to the realm of sci-fi — but in the early 1900s, a radical idea swept the nation, scientists included: that Martians weren’t only real, they were intelligent beings with their own sophisticated civilization. On this episode, we hear about the astronomer who pushed “Mars Mania,” and a cautionary tale of what happens when belief trumps science.