Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott. The Pulse takes you behind the doors of operating rooms, into the lab with some of the world's foremost scientists, and back in time to explore life-changing innovations. The Pulse delivers stories in ways that matter to you, and answers questions you never knew you had.
Cybercrime has been around for as long as computers have — but over the past 20 years, it's exploded into a global threat, with staggering financial, political, and even personal consequences. On this encore episode, we hear about the virus that ushered in the age of social engineering attacks, the history of cybercrime, and what led one man to become a hacker.