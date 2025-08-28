Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott. The Pulse takes you behind the doors of operating rooms, into the lab with some of the world's foremost scientists, and back in time to explore life-changing innovations. The Pulse delivers stories in ways that matter to you, and answers questions you never knew you had.
Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott. The Pulse takes you behind the doors of operating rooms, into the lab with some of the world's foremost scientists, and back in time to explore life-changing innovations. The Pulse delivers stories in ways that matter to you, and answers questions you never knew you had.
It seems like we’re all constantly striving to be more productive — to find the right hacks or systems or habits that will allow us to squeeze more from our days. But is maximum productivity really desirable, or are we missing the bigger picture while running on that treadmill? On this episode, we look at productivity — what works, what doesn’t, and how we can redefine it in a changing world.