Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott. The Pulse takes you behind the doors of operating rooms, into the lab with some of the world's foremost scientists, and back in time to explore life-changing innovations. The Pulse delivers stories in ways that matter to you, and answers questions you never knew you had.
On this Veterans Day episode, we explore the invisible wounds of war — and the different paths veterans take to heal them. We talk with a Marine Corps vet about how ceramics helped him reconnect with civilian life, a retired Navy SEAL about his experience with psychedelic-assisted therapy, and a Vietnam vet who, decades after the war, found peace in an unexpected place.