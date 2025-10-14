Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott. The Pulse takes you behind the doors of operating rooms, into the lab with some of the world's foremost scientists, and back in time to explore life-changing innovations. The Pulse delivers stories in ways that matter to you, and answers questions you never knew you had.
What if treatments or even cures for devastating rare diseases already existed — and were just waiting to be discovered? On this podcast extra, we dive into the extraordinary journey of physician and researcher David Fajgenbaum, cofounder of Every Cure. After facing death five times due to a rare illness called Castleman Disease, Fajgenbaum not only discovered his own treatment, but also launched an ambitious project using AI to unlock existing drugs for countless other conditions.
He has a new TED Talk and was recently featured in Time Magazine’s list of “The World’s Most Influential Rising Stars.” Fajgenbaum’s life is also the subject of an upcoming movie based on his memoir “Chasing My Cure.” Listen to his incredible story of resilience, the profound lessons he’s learned from living in "overtime," and how his work is already saving lives by repurposing treatments hiding in plain sight.