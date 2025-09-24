Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott. The Pulse takes you behind the doors of operating rooms, into the lab with some of the world's foremost scientists, and back in time to explore life-changing innovations. The Pulse delivers stories in ways that matter to you, and answers questions you never knew you had.
In its heyday, “The Biggest Loser” was one of the biggest shows on TV. But now, nine years after it went off the air, a Netflix docuseries and new book by leading obesity researcher Kevin Hall, are prompting a re-examination of the show’s tactics, and some of the surprising discoveries it led to surrounding metabolism and weight loss.