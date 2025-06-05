Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott. The Pulse takes you behind the doors of operating rooms, into the lab with some of the world's foremost scientists, and back in time to explore life-changing innovations. The Pulse delivers stories in ways that matter to you, and answers questions you never knew you had.
Creativity plays a role in every facet of our lives, from childhood education, to everyday problem-solving, to the artistic works we enjoy and the innovations shaping our future. We explore what human creativity is, how it works, and some of the unexpected ways it’s remaking our world.