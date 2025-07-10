Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott. The Pulse takes you behind the doors of operating rooms, into the lab with some of the world's foremost scientists, and back in time to explore life-changing innovations. The Pulse delivers stories in ways that matter to you, and answers questions you never knew you had.
We often think of sleep as the gas that keeps us running. We refuel at night — or whenever we can — run around all day until our tanks are empty, and then do it all over again the next day. But some sleep scientists would like us to think about sleep less as fuel, and more as a biological rhythm — one that’s as essential to our overall health as our heartbeat. On this episode, we’ll explore how finding your body’s unique sleep rhythm can help you get better rest.