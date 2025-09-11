Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott. The Pulse takes you behind the doors of operating rooms, into the lab with some of the world's foremost scientists, and back in time to explore life-changing innovations. The Pulse delivers stories in ways that matter to you, and answers questions you never knew you had.
Most of us take our muscles for granted, but they play a bigger role in our physical and mental health than most people realize. On this encore episode, we explore their cultural and scientific significance. We hear about the history of weight-lifting, along with how it went from niche hobby to medical treatment, and learn about the intricate biology and beauty of our muscles.