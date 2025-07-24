Shame has a way of making us feel alone — like we’re the only ones in the world struggling with something. It can make us withdraw or feel depressed, out of control, and helpless. In the worst cases, it can destroy our self-esteem and even lead to self harm. But shame can also be a force for positive change, from enforcing social norms, to pushing us to improve our behaviors and circumstances.

On this episode, we untangle why we feel it, where shame comes from, and how it affects our behavior and health. Lots of us have hangups about what we look like in swimsuits — but wait until you hear about what “kind of attire” used to be acceptable at pools. We’ll explore the evolutionary roots of shame, how one woman discovered what was behind her monthly meltdowns, and how shame figures into treatment approaches in the opioid epidemic.



