Logo for Welcome to Night Vale

Welcome to Night Vale

Night Vale Presents

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

2016, Night Vale Presents

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

2016, Night Vale Presents

168 - Secret Blotter

Thumbnail for "168 - Secret Blotter".
May 15, 202024min 27sec

For the first time ever, the Sheriff's Secret Police has made their blotter public.

Guest writer: Brie Williams

Weather: “Best Friends” by Curtains:
https://curtains.bandcamp.com/

If you can, please support our Patreon:
http://patreon.com/welcometonightvale/

Rescheduled tour dates for 2020:
http://www.welcometonightvale.com/live/

Our third novel, The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives in Your Home, is out now:
http://www.welcometonightvale.com/books/

Music: Disparition
http://disparition.info

Logo: Rob Wilson
http://robwilsonwork.com

Written by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor. Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. 
http://welcometonightvale.com

Follow us on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram.

Check out our bookslive showsstoremembership program, and official recap show.

Produced by Night Vale Presents. 
http://nightvalepresents.com