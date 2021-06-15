Welcome to Night Vale

They know. They all know.

Featured podcasts in order of appearance: Criminal / The Sporkful / You Must Remember This / Oh No Ross & Carrie / TED Radio Hour / Comedy Bang! Bang! / My Brother, My Brother and Me / The Worst Idea of All Time / Bad With Money / Pod Save America / Underunderstood / The Allusionist / The Dollop / You’re Wrong About / The Purrrcast / LORE / Hello from the Magic Tavern / Whatever Happened to Pizza at McDonald’s? / Song Exploder / Maintenance Phase / Hidden Brain / Planet Money / 99% Invisible

The voice of Steve Carlsberg is Hal Lublin.

The voice of Michelle Nguyen is Kate Jones.

The voice of Deb is Meg Bashwiner.

Music: Chad Lawson (LORE segment); Martin Austwick (The Allusionist segment); Daniel Peterschmidt (Underunderstood segment); Andy Poland (Hello from the Magic Tavern segment); all other music by Disparition

Transcript available at http://welcometonightvale.com/transcripts

2022 US TOUR DATES ANNOUNCED! March 27 - June 24, we’ll be all over America with “The Haunting of Night Vale” Tickets on sale June 18 (June 16 for Patreon members). http://welcometonightvale.com/live

Patreon is how we exist in this plague year! If you can, please help us keep making this show: http://patreon.com/welcometonightvale/

Produced by: Disparition http://disparition.bandcamp.com

Logo: Rob Wilson http://robwilsonwork.com

Written by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor. Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. http://welcometonightvale.com

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Check out our books, live shows, store, membership program, and official recap show.

Produced by Night Vale Presents. http://nightvalepresents.com