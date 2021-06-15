Logo for Welcome to Night Vale

Welcome to Night Vale

Night Vale Presents

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

2016, Night Vale Presents

190 - Listeners

Thumbnail for "190 - Listeners".
June 15, 202124min 51sec

They know. They all know.

Featured podcasts in order of appearance: Criminal / The Sporkful / You Must Remember This / Oh No Ross & Carrie / TED Radio Hour / Comedy Bang! Bang! / My Brother, My Brother and Me / The Worst Idea of All Time / Bad With Money / Pod Save America / Underunderstood / The Allusionist / The Dollop / You’re Wrong About / The Purrrcast / LORE / Hello from the Magic Tavern / Whatever Happened to Pizza at McDonald’s? / Song Exploder / Maintenance Phase / Hidden Brain / Planet Money / 99% Invisible

The voice of Steve Carlsberg is Hal Lublin.

The voice of Michelle Nguyen is Kate Jones.

The voice of Deb is Meg Bashwiner.

Music: Chad Lawson (LORE segment); Martin Austwick (The Allusionist segment); Daniel Peterschmidt (Underunderstood segment); Andy Poland (Hello from the Magic Tavern segment); all other music by Disparition

Transcript available at http://welcometonightvale.com/transcripts

Produced by: Disparition http://disparition.bandcamp.com

Logo: Rob Wilson http://robwilsonwork.com

Written by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor. Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. http://welcometonightvale.com

