Welcome to Night Vale

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.
Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.
They know. They all know.
Featured podcasts in order of appearance: Criminal / The Sporkful / You Must Remember This / Oh No Ross & Carrie / TED Radio Hour / Comedy Bang! Bang! / My Brother, My Brother and Me / The Worst Idea of All Time / Bad With Money / Pod Save America / Underunderstood / The Allusionist / The Dollop / You’re Wrong About / The Purrrcast / LORE / Hello from the Magic Tavern / Whatever Happened to Pizza at McDonald’s? / Song Exploder / Maintenance Phase / Hidden Brain / Planet Money / 99% Invisible
The voice of Steve Carlsberg is Hal Lublin.
The voice of Michelle Nguyen is Kate Jones.
The voice of Deb is Meg Bashwiner.
Music: Chad Lawson (LORE segment); Martin Austwick (The Allusionist segment); Daniel Peterschmidt (Underunderstood segment); Andy Poland (Hello from the Magic Tavern segment); all other music by Disparition
Transcript available at http://welcometonightvale.com/transcripts
2022 US TOUR DATES ANNOUNCED! March 27 - June 24, we’ll be all over America with “The Haunting of Night Vale” Tickets on sale June 18 (June 16 for Patreon members). http://welcometonightvale.com/live
Patreon is how we exist in this plague year! If you can, please help us keep making this show: http://patreon.com/welcometonightvale/
Produced by: Disparition http://disparition.bandcamp.com
Logo: Rob Wilson http://robwilsonwork.com
Written by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor. Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. http://welcometonightvale.com
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.
Check out our books, live shows, store, membership program, and official recap show.
Produced by Night Vale Presents. http://nightvalepresents.com