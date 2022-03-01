Welcome to Night Vale

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.
Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.
You're listening to WMCG 1080am in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
“My Love” by Scarlet Sails https://scarletsails.bandcamp.com/
The voice of Kareem is Adal Rifai.
The voice of Doug is John Patrick Coan.
The voice of Gina is Erin Keif.
(Listen to Adal, JPC, & Erin’s podcast Hey Riddle Riddle https://www.heyriddleriddle.com/)
Transcript available at http://welcometonightvale.com/transcripts
WEATHER SUBMISSIONS ARE OPEN: https://www.welcometonightvale.com/betheweather
2022 US / CANADA / EUROPE TOUR DATES for “The Haunting of Night Vale” http://welcometonightvale.com/live
Hot Night Vale merch! https://topatoco.com/wtnv
Patreon is how we exist! If you can, please help us keep making this show: http://patreon.com/welcometonightvale/
Music: Disparition http://disparition.bandcamp.com
Logo: Rob Wilson http://robwilsonwork.com
Written by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor.
Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. http://welcometonightvale.com
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.
Check out our books, live shows, store, membership program, and official recap show.
Produced by Night Vale Presents. http://nightvalepresents.com