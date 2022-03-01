Logo for Welcome to Night Vale

Welcome to Night Vale

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

203 - The Kareem Nazari Show

March 1, 202219min 34sec

You're listening to WMCG 1080am in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“My Love” by Scarlet Sails https://scarletsails.bandcamp.com/

The voice of Kareem is Adal Rifai.

The voice of Doug is John Patrick Coan.

The voice of Gina is Erin Keif.

(Listen to Adal, JPC, & Erin’s podcast Hey Riddle Riddle https://www.heyriddleriddle.com/)

Music: Disparition http://disparition.bandcamp.com

Logo: Rob Wilson http://robwilsonwork.com

Written by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor.

Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. http://welcometonightvale.com

