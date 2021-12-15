Logo for Welcome to Night Vale

Welcome to Night Vale

Night Vale Presents

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

200 - Susan Willman Comes Clean

Thumbnail for "200 - Susan Willman Comes Clean".
December 15, 202127min 51sec

Susan Willman has something to say.

Weather: “No Ordinary Wave” by Le Plaisir https://www.leplaisirband.com/

Transcript available at http://welcometonightvale.com/transcripts

Music: Disparition http://disparition.bandcamp.com

Logo: Rob Wilson http://robwilsonwork.com

Written by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor.

Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. http://welcometonightvale.com

The voice of Susan Willman is Tina Parker

Produced by Night Vale Presents. http://nightvalepresents.com