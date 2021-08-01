Logo for Welcome to Night Vale

Welcome to Night Vale

Night Vale Presents

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

2016, Night Vale Presents

191 - The Many, Many Lives of Frank Chen

Thumbnail for "191 - The Many, Many Lives of Frank Chen".
August 1, 202123min 25sec

Frank Chen has been found alive and returned to his family exactly as he was the day he died.

Weather: “Zoology“ by Funkrust Brass Band, http://funkrust.com

Transcript available at http://welcometonightvale.com/transcripts

Music: Disparition http://disparition.bandcamp.com

Logo: Rob Wilson http://robwilsonwork.com

Written by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor. Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. http://welcometonightvale.com

Produced by Night Vale Presents. http://nightvalepresents.com