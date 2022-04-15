Logo for Welcome to Night Vale

Welcome to Night Vale

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

206 - The Great Librarian of the Western Sands

April 15, 202221min 36sec

A librarian is loose… beyond the sandwastes.

Weather: “Hell is Other People” by BANGZZ https://bangzz.bandcamp.com/

The voice of Tamika Flynn is Symphony Sanders

Music: Disparition http://disparition.bandcamp.com

Logo: Rob Wilson http://robwilsonwork.com

Written by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor.

Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. http://welcometonightvale.com

