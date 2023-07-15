Logo for Welcome to Night Vale

Welcome to Night Vale

Night Vale Presents

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

2016, Night Vale Presents

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

2016, Night Vale Presents

Excerpt: The Haunting of Night Vale (Live)

Thumbnail for "Excerpt: The Haunting of Night Vale (Live)".
July 15, 20236min 38sec

Cecil asks Sheriff Sam about ghosts.

Get the complete recording of The Haunting of Night Vale https://nightvale.bandcamp.com

New Touring Live Show starts in September https://www.welcometonightvale.com/live

The voice of Cecil is Cecil Baldwin

The voice of Sheriff Sam is Emma Frankland

Original music by Disparition https://disparition.bandcamp.com/

Written by Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor