Welcome to Night Vale

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.
Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.
Cecil asks Sheriff Sam about ghosts.
Get the complete recording of The Haunting of Night Vale https://nightvale.bandcamp.com
New Touring Live Show starts in September https://www.welcometonightvale.com/live
The voice of Cecil is Cecil Baldwin
The voice of Sheriff Sam is Emma Frankland
Original music by Disparition https://disparition.bandcamp.com/
Written by Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor