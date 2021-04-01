Welcome to Night Vale

The librarians have escaped during the first annual Book Fair.

Weather: “I Will” by Emischramm https://emischramm.bandcamp.com/

The voice of Tamika Flynn is Symphony Sanders.

Transcript available at http://welcometonightvale.com/transcripts

Pre-order The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story by Meg Bashwiner & Joseph Fink http://tinyurl.com/firsttenyears (personalized & signed editions here: https://www.oblongbooks.com/the-first-ten-years-signed)

Book Tour Dates for The First Ten Years:

Patreon is how we exist in this plague year! If you can, please help us keep making this show: http://patreon.com/welcometonightvale/

Our third novel, The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives in Your Home, is out now: http://www.welcometonightvale.com/books/

Music: Disparition http://disparition.bandcamp.com

Logo: Rob Wilson http://robwilsonwork.com

Written by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor. Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. http://welcometonightvale.com

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Check out our books, live shows, store, membership program, and official recap show.

Produced by Night Vale Presents. http://nightvalepresents.com