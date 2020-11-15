Welcome to Night Vale

Rattlesnake Rest cemetery is full, and you know what that means.

This episode was co-written with Brie Williams.

Weather: “Hands Like Helios“ by Crystal Eyes http://crystalofficial.com/

Transcript available at http://welcometonightvale.com/transcripts

Patreon is how we exist in this plague year! If you can, please help us keep making this show: http://patreon.com/welcometonightvale/

Rescheduled tour dates for 2020: http://www.welcometonightvale.com/live/

Our third novel, The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives in Your Home, is out now: http://www.welcometonightvale.com/books/

Music: Disparition http://disparition.bandcamp.com

Logo: Rob Wilson http://robwilsonwork.com

Written by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor. Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. http://welcometonightvale.com

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Check out our books, live shows, store, membership program, and official recap show.

Produced by Night Vale Presents. http://nightvalepresents.com