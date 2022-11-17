Welcome to Night Vale

Unlicensed, the new show by me, Joseph, and my Night Vale co-creator Jeffrey Cranor has been out for a week. Thank you to everyone who listened.

We are presenting today the second episode “Lost Boy Found”, in its entirety. We didn’t write this series alone, by the way, we brought in some of our best Night Vale guest writers, including Brie Williams and Glen David Gold. This episode was written by Brie and it introduces the case that will become the main story for this season. And you might notice, along with the voices of Molly Quinn, Lusia Strus, and TL Thompson, the voice of Dana on Night Vale and Keisha on Alice Isn’t Dead, Jasika Nicole.

All twelve episodes of the first season are available right now only on Audible. There is a free trial, so please do use that to listen to it at audible.com/unlicensed.