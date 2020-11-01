Logo for Welcome to Night Vale

Welcome to Night Vale

Night Vale Presents

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

2016, Night Vale Presents

177 - Bloody Laws, Bloody Claws: The Murder of Frank Chen

Thumbnail for "177 - Bloody Laws, Bloody Claws: The Murder of Frank Chen".
November 1, 202020min 10sec

The final episode of the true crime podcast “Bloody Laws, Bloody Claws: The Murder of Frank Chen”

The voice of The Faceless Old Woman is Mara Wilson.

The voice of Carlos is Dylan Marron.

Weather: “The Ghost Who Wasn’t There“ by A Sunday Fire http://asundayfire.bandcamp.com

Transcript available at http://welcometonightvale.com/transcripts

Music: Disparition http://disparition.bandcamp.com

Logo: Rob Wilson http://robwilsonwork.com

Written by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor. Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. http://welcometonightvale.com

Produced by Night Vale Presents. http://nightvalepresents.com