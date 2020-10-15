Logo for Welcome to Night Vale

Welcome to Night Vale

Night Vale Presents

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

2016, Night Vale Presents

176 - The Autumn Specter

Thumbnail for "176 - The Autumn Specter".
October 15, 202025min 10sec

It's the perfect time of year for getting candy, telling spooky stories, and fearing a soul-reaping, malevolent spirit.

Weather: “Welterweight” by Nels Andrews. https://nelsandrews.bandcamp.com/

Music: Disparition http://disparition.bandcamp

Logo: Rob Wilson http://robwilsonwork.com

Written by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor. Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. http://welcometonightvale.com

Produced by Night Vale Presents. http://nightvalepresents.com