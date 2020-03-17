Welcome to Night Vale

Joseph has a few things to chat about with you, and then we present the first episode of our new show, Our Plague Year.

Introducing a new kind of current events podcast. An island in a storm of bad headlines. An experiment in public anxiety. Let's get through this year together.

Subscribe at http://ourplagueyear.libsyn.com/ or wherever you get your podcasts.

Written and produced by Joseph Fink

"Don't Look for the Helpers" by Cory Doctorow

"Social Distances" by Nisi Shawl

The song "This Too Shall Pass" by Danny Schmidt

All other music by Joseph Fink

Logo artwork by Jessica Hayworth

A production of Night Vale Presents