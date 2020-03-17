Logo for Welcome to Night Vale

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

News about books and tours, and "Our Plague Year"

March 17, 202022min 19sec

Joseph has a few things to chat about with you, and then we present the first episode of our new show, Our Plague Year.

Introducing a new kind of current events podcast. An island in a storm of bad headlines. An experiment in public anxiety. Let's get through this year together.

Subscribe at http://ourplagueyear.libsyn.com/ or wherever you get your podcasts.

Written and produced by Joseph Fink

"Don't Look for the Helpers" by Cory Doctorow

"Social Distances" by Nisi Shawl 

The song "This Too Shall Pass" by Danny Schmidt 

All other music by Joseph Fink

Logo artwork by Jessica Hayworth

A production of Night Vale Presents