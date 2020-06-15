Logo for Welcome to Night Vale

Welcome to Night Vale

Night Vale Presents

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

2016, Night Vale Presents

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

2016, Night Vale Presents

170 - To the Family and Friends

Thumbnail for "170 - To the Family and Friends".
June 15, 202021min 7sec

To the family and friends of Intern Victor, we extend our condolences

Weather: “A List for Spring” by Joseph Fink https://josephfink.bandcamp.com/

Black Lives Matter. Donate where you can to support social justice initiatives: https://www.thecut.com/2020/05/george-floyd-protests-how-to-help-where-to-donate.html

You can also support the Night Vale Patreon, to help us keep making this show: http://patreon.com/welcometonightvale/

Sponsor: CATAN https://catanshop.com/nightvale

Rescheduled tour dates for 2020: http://www.welcometonightvale.com/live/

Our third novel, The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives in Your Home, is out now: http://www.welcometonightvale.com/books/

Music: Disparition http://disparition.band

Logo: Rob Wilson http://robwilsonwork.com

Written by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor. Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. http://welcometonightvale.com

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Check out our books, live shows, store, membership program, and official recap show.

Produced by Night Vale Presents. http://nightvalepresents.com