Logo for Welcome to Night Vale

Welcome to Night Vale

Night Vale Presents

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

2016, Night Vale Presents

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

2016, Night Vale Presents

194 - The Nearly Infinite Lives of Frank Chen

Thumbnail for "194 - The Nearly Infinite Lives of Frank Chen".
September 15, 202122min 56sec

Frank Chen is here. Frank Chen is here. Frank Chen is here...

Weather: “Dressful of Dreams” by The Bipeds http://www.thebipedsdance.com/

Transcript available at http://welcometonightvale.com/transcripts

Patreon is how we exist! If you can, please help us keep making this show: http://patreon.com/welcometonightvale/

2022 US TOUR DATES ANNOUNCED! March 27 - June 24, we’ll be all over America with “The Haunting of Night Vale” Tickets on sale now! http://welcometonightvale.com/live

Get Joseph Fink’s new novel, THE HALLOWEEN MOON https://www.welcometonightvale.com/books#halloweenmoon

Music: Disparition http://disparition.bandcamp.com

Logo: Rob Wilson http://robwilsonwork.com

Written by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor. Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. http://welcometonightvale.com

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Check out our books, live shows, store, membership program, and official recap show.

Produced by Night Vale Presents. http://nightvalepresents.com