Welcome to Night Vale

The last contestant touching the truck wins!

Weather: “Hurricane Party“ by Dessa from her new album Bury The Lede

This episode was written with Calvin Kasulke. Read his incredible novel here.

Original episode art by Jessica Hayworth. You can buy a print of it here.

Read episode transcripts

NEW Night Vale live show. Dates/Cities/Tix

Our newest podcast, UNLICENSED, available now!

Patreon is how we exist! If you can, please help us keep making this show.

Music: Disparition

Logo: Rob Wilson

Written by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor

Narrated by Cecil Baldwin

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Check out our books, live shows, store, membership program, and official recap show at welcometonightvale.com

A production of Night Vale Presents.