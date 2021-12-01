Logo for Welcome to Night Vale

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true.

199 - Guidelines for Retrieval

December 1, 202124min 27sec

The Sanitation Department will now allow citizens to retrieve something they once disposed of but now wish maybe they hadn’t been so hasty.

Weather: “A Lonely Impulse of Delight” by Twin Beds https://twinbeds.bandcamp.com/

Transcript available at http://welcometonightvale.com/transcripts

Music: Disparition http://disparition.bandcamp.com

Logo: Rob Wilson http://robwilsonwork.com

Written by Brie Williams, with Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor. https://twitter.com/briezillionaire

Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. http://welcometonightvale.com

Produced by Night Vale Presents. http://nightvalepresents.com