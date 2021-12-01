Welcome to Night Vale

The Sanitation Department will now allow citizens to retrieve something they once disposed of but now wish maybe they hadn’t been so hasty.

Weather: “A Lonely Impulse of Delight” by Twin Beds https://twinbeds.bandcamp.com/

Transcript available at http://welcometonightvale.com/transcripts

2022 EUROPE / UK TOUR ANNOUNCED! “The Haunting of Night Vale” Tickets on sale December 3! http://welcometonightvale.com/live

New novel from Jeffrey Cranor & Janina Matthewson: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS https://www.withinthewires.com/

Hot Night Vale merch! https://topatoco.com/wtnv

Patreon is how we exist! If you can, please help us keep making this show: http://patreon.com/welcometonightvale/

Music: Disparition http://disparition.bandcamp.com

Logo: Rob Wilson http://robwilsonwork.com

Written by Brie Williams, with Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor. https://twitter.com/briezillionaire

Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. http://welcometonightvale.com

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Check out our books, live shows, store, membership program, and official recap show.

Produced by Night Vale Presents. http://nightvalepresents.com