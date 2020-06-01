Logo for Welcome to Night Vale

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

2016, Night Vale Presents

169 - The Whittler

June 1, 202026min 8sec

An old man sits on the steps of the old General Store whistling a lonesome tune.

Weather: “Embroidery Stars” by Carrie Elkin http://carrieelkin.com/

Black Lives Matter. Donate where you can to support social justice initiatives: https://www.thecut.com/2020/05/george-floyd-protests-how-to-help-where-to-donate.html

Music: Disparition http://disparition.band

Logo: Rob Wilson http://robwilsonwork.com

Written by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor. Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. http://welcometonightvale.com

