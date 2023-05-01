Logo for Welcome to Night Vale

Welcome to Night Vale

Night Vale Presents

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

2016, Night Vale Presents

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

2016, Night Vale Presents

227 - A Word with Dr. Jones

Thumbnail for "227 - A Word with Dr. Jones".
May 1, 202322min 57sec

Dr. Jones would like a word… in private.

Weather: “When a Heart Breaks Slowly“ by Natasha Remi

The Voice of Dr. Janet Lubelle is Janet Varney

Original episode art by Jessica Hayworth

Read episode transcripts

Our newest podcast, UNLICENSED, available now!

Patreon is how we exist! If you can, please help us keep making this show.

Music: Disparition

Logo: Rob Wilson

Written by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor

Narrated by Cecil Baldwin

Follow us on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

Check out our books, live shows, store, membership program, and official recap show at welcometonightvale.com

A production of Night Vale Presents.