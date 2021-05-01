Logo for Welcome to Night Vale

Welcome to Night Vale

Night Vale Presents

Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.

2016, Night Vale Presents

2016, Night Vale Presents

187 - Citizen Spotlight: The Spire

Thumbnail for "187 - Citizen Spotlight: The Spire".
May 1, 202123min 45sec

Between meters 183 and 207 of the Brown Stone Spire, artist Saad Ibrahim chisels ancient verses in long-forgotten alphabets.

Weather: “Eurydice“ by HEATHERS, https://heathers-mtl.bandcamp.com/

Transcript available at http://welcometonightvale.com/transcripts

Music: Disparition http://disparition.bandcamp.com

Logo: Rob Wilson http://robwilsonwork.com

Written by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor. Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. http://welcometonightvale.com

Produced by Night Vale Presents. http://nightvalepresents.com