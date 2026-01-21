Logo for Reveal

Reveal

The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX

Reveal’s investigations will inspire, infuriate and inform you. Host Al Letson and an award-winning team of reporters deliver gripping stories about caregivers, advocates for the unhoused, immigrant families, warehouse workers and formerly incarcerated people, fighting to hold the powerful accountable. The New Yorker described Reveal as “a knockout … a pleasure to listen to, even as we seethe.” A winner of multiple Peabody, duPont, Emmy and Murrow awards, Reveal is produced by the nation’s first investigative journalism nonprofit, The Center for Investigative Reporting, and PRX. From unearthing exploitative working conditions to exposing the nation’s racial disparities, there’s always more to the story. Learn more at revealnews.org/learn.

© 2025

226hr 58min
Thumbnail for "How ICE Became Trump’s Very Own Paramilitary Force".
More To The Story: Journalist Radley Balko on ICE, the militarization of police, America’s war on drugs, Minnesota protests, and Venezuela
January 21, 202638min 1sec54.67 MB
Thumbnail for "A Dictator Deposed—What Now for Venezuela?".
In the wake of Nicolás Maduro’s ouster, Venezuelan journalists, historians, and politicians explain what’s at stake for their country.
January 17, 202649min 48sec71.71 MB
Thumbnail for "America’s New Era of Violent Populism Is Here".
More To The Story: University of Chicago’s Robert Pape on political violence, Trump’s January 6 pardons, and violent populism
January 14, 202633min 58sec48.85 MB
Thumbnail for "What Trump’s Venezuela Attack Means for the World".
More To The Story: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s capture by US forces and President Donald Trump’s new “Donroe Doctrine”
January 6, 202631min 54sec45.89 MB
Thumbnail for "The Black Market for a Lifesaving Cat Drug".
A fatal cat disease was finally cured, but the treatment wasn’t legally available. So a group of cat lovers created an international black market.
January 3, 202650min 47sec61.51 MB
Thumbnail for "A Decade of Reveal".
We’re celebrating our 10-year anniversary with standout stories from the archives and interviews with the journalists behind our investigations.
December 27, 202550min 35sec65.29 MB
Thumbnail for "Fancy Galleries, Fake Art".
How two well-respected New York art galleries sold more than $80 million in fake art – and why almost no one ever was punished.
December 20, 202550min 33sec61.11 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Trump Deemed Basic Sanitation Illegal DEI".
More To The Story: Environmental justice advocate Catherine Coleman Flowers on how sanitation became a DEI issue under Trump.
December 17, 202528min 42sec41.29 MB
Thumbnail for "Lessons From Trump’s “War” on Chicago".
ICE and Border Patrol agents terrorized the city, and locals fought back.
December 13, 202550min 41sec72.99 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s Gilded White House Makeover Is All About Power".
More To The Story: Art historian Erin Thompson on Confederate statues, the White House ballroom, destruction of the East Wing, and an “Arc de Trump”
December 10, 202530min 26sec43.77 MB
Thumbnail for "The Gaza Flotilla Story You Didn’t Hear".
Activists sailed to Gaza to deliver aid, but were met with drone attacks and imprisonment. An exclusive look at the Global Sumud Flotilla.
December 6, 202550min 55sec58.84 MB
Thumbnail for "One on One With Trump’s Black MAGA Pastor".
More To The Story: Detroit pastor Lorenzo Sewell on Donald Trump, race, DEI, Charlie Kirk, and praying for Trump at his inauguration
December 3, 202536min 54sec53.06 MB
Thumbnail for "What Is Riley Gaines Hiding? We Investigated.".
We’re sharing an episode of the podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out, investigating how anti-transgender activist and swimmer Riley Gaines became a MAGA celebrity.
November 26, 20251hr 19min114.16 MB
Thumbnail for "In Rural America Public Radio Saves Lives".
In remote Alaska, public radio station KYUK is crucial during natural disasters. But without federal funding, how will it survive?
November 22, 202550min 52sec73.27 MB
Thumbnail for "Why America Is Obsessed With True Crime".
More To The Story: John J. Lennon examines true crime, Sing Sing Correctional Facility, journalism in prison, and his book, “The Tragedy of True Crime”
November 19, 202533min 22sec48 MB
Thumbnail for "In a Mississippi Jail, Inmates Became Weapons".
Thumbnail for "Executions Are Rising in the US. This Reverend Witnesses Them.".
More To The Story: Death row spiritual adviser Jeff Hood discusses capital punishment, Black Lives Matter activism, racial justice, and nitrogen gas executions in the US
November 12, 202539min 58sec57.48 MB
Thumbnail for "I Study Fascism. I’ve Already Fled America.".
More To The Story: How Fascism Works author Jason Stanley says the US is already under an authoritarian state under President Donald Trump
November 5, 202525min 59sec37.39 MB
Thumbnail for "An Atrocity of War Goes Unpunished".
An attack on civilians by US Marines during the Iraq War sparks outrage and a war crimes trial, but in the end, no one is held accountable.
November 1, 202550min 31sec72.75 MB
Thumbnail for "America Had a Black President. Then Came the Whitelash.".
More To The Story: Jelani Cobb on Trayvon Martin, the legacy of President Obama, and the rise of Donald Trump and white nationalism
October 29, 202531min 56sec45.92 MB
Thumbnail for "A Midnight Phone Call. A Missing Movie. Decades of Questions.".
Serious Investigations Into Deeply Unserious Questions. The first in our occasional series of “inconsequential investigations.”
October 25, 202551min 16sec73.85 MB
Thumbnail for "Al Letson at No Kings: Hope, Fury, and Inflatables".
More To The Story: Al Letson speaks with No Kings protesters in Washington, DC, about the Trump administration and fears of authoritarianism in the US.
October 22, 202524min 28sec35.19 MB
Thumbnail for "Exposing a Global Surveillance Empire".
In a major investigation, a young reporter uncovers a powerful technology used to spy on thousands of people across the world.
October 18, 202550min 18sec72.45 MB
Thumbnail for "Immigrants on the Line".
Haitian immigrants moved to Colorado on the promise of a good job and a place to stay—only to be mistreated. Now, they could be deported.
October 11, 202550min 32sec72.79 MB
Thumbnail for "The Race to Stop AI’s Threats to Democracy".
More To The Story: Karen Hao on artificial intelligence, Sam Altman, OpenAI, ChatGPT, and AI’s influence on climate change
October 8, 202534min48.89 MB
Thumbnail for "The Secret Story of FTX’s Rise and Ruin Part 2".
FTX’s collapse didn’t end with Sam Bankman-Fried. We investigate customer claims that its costly bankruptcy shortchanged them.
October 4, 202550min 31sec72.75 MB
Thumbnail for "So You Don’t Understand Crypto. Buckle Up.".
More To The Story: Journalist Molly White on FTX’s rise and fall, the growth of cryptocurrency, Sam Bankman-Fried, and influence of crypto in US politics
October 1, 202531min 44sec45.65 MB
Thumbnail for "The Secret Story of FTX’s Rise and Ruin Part 1".
Through exclusive prison interviews with Sam Bankman-Fried and others, we put fresh eyes on the dramatic collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
September 27, 202549min 56sec71.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Baltimore Mayor to Trump: Don’t Send Your Troops".
More To The Story: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Trump’s threats to send National Guard troops to the city
September 24, 202530min 20sec43.64 MB
Thumbnail for "The Secret Story of FTX’s Rise and Ruin Trailer".
Our two-part series starts September 27th, exposing the inside story of the failed crypto currency exchange & the contentious bankruptcy that followed.
September 18, 20251min 10sec1.53 MB
Thumbnail for "Charlie Kirk and Trump's Looming Political Crackdown".
More To The Story: Charlie Kirk’s assassination is fueling Trump’s war against the left and liberal political opponents
September 17, 202530min 1sec43.16 MB
Thumbnail for "The Strike That Broke a Supermax Prison".
After spending years locked in solitary confinement, a group of California men united to launch the largest prison hunger strike in US history.
September 13, 202550min 37sec61.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Being Black in America Almost Killed Me Part 2".
More To The Story: MSNBC journalist Trymaine Lee on gun violence, being a Black journalist, and generational trauma
September 10, 202524min 52sec35.78 MB
Thumbnail for "Being Black in America Almost Killed Me Part 1".
More To The Story: Journalist Trymaine Lee discusses gun violence against Black men, journalism, and his new book “A Thousand Ways to Die.”
September 3, 202527min 22sec39.37 MB
Thumbnail for "Will the National Parks Survive Trump?".
From budget cuts to “ideological” changes, the Trump administration is shaping the future of the National Park Service.
August 30, 202550min 30sec72.74 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Rehab Often Fuels Relapse Instead of Recovery".
More To The Story: The drug rehab industry in the US is failing Americans battling substance abuse, says Marshall Project writer Shoshana Walter.
August 27, 202530min 57sec44.51 MB
Thumbnail for "A Baby Adopted, A Family Divided".
Did a politician’s contested adoption of a Native child follow federal law?
August 23, 202550min 38sec64.73 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Conservatives Are Trying to Kill the Voting Rights Act".
New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie on the Voting Rights Act, the Democratic Party, and Zohran Mamdani
August 20, 202527min 29sec39.54 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s Homelessness Crackdown Has Been Tried Before. It Didn’t Work.".
Sam Tsemberis on homelessness, Housing First, and the Trump administration’s executive order mandating treatment for unhoused people
August 13, 202527min 43sec39.86 MB
Thumbnail for "She Ate a Poppy Seed Salad. Child Services Took Her Baby.".
You’re having a baby. A hospital drug test comes out positive. But you know the test is wrong—and you can’t control what happens next.
August 9, 202550min 28sec72.68 MB
Thumbnail for "Gazans Are Starving. It’s a Manmade Catastrophe.".
Gaza Soup Kitchen’s Abe Ajrami on Gaza’s famine-like conditions, the Israeli government’s military offensive against Palestinians, and the debate over genocide.
August 6, 202525min 15sec36.31 MB
Thumbnail for "They Followed Doctors’ Orders. The State Took Their Babies.".
When addiction treatment costs moms their babies.
August 2, 202550min 36sec72.88 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s New World (Dis)order".
The Trump administration’s America First approach to foreign policy is perplexing and even destabilizing some longtime US allies.
July 26, 202550min 13sec56.63 MB
Thumbnail for "Ibram X. Kendi vs. America’s “Antiracism Backlash”".
Ibram X. Kendi discusses Malcolm X, Black Lives Matter, DEI policies, critical race theory and teaching at Howard University
July 23, 202525min 36sec36.82 MB
Thumbnail for "The Landlord Gutting America’s Hospitals".
A real estate company buys up hospitals and then leases them back to health care systems. Dozens of its hospitals have gone bankrupt.
July 19, 202550min 54sec58.83 MB
Thumbnail for "The Real Conspiracy Behind the Texas Floods".
David Sirota discusses Texas flooding, climate change, Zohran Mamdani’s New York City primary win, and the Democratic Party’s future.
July 16, 202531min 51sec45.82 MB
Thumbnail for "We Regret to Inform You".
When police kill someone, they have to notify the family. Some officers are using that moment for something else.
July 12, 202549min 42sec61.68 MB
Thumbnail for "Is AI Pushing Us Closer to Nuclear Disaster?".
Daniel Holz from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists discusses why the hands of the Doomsday Clock are the closest they’ve ever been to midnight.
July 9, 202530min 34sec43.97 MB
Thumbnail for "Jeffrey Goldberg on Signalgate, Pete Hegseth, and the Risk of WWIII".
The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg discusses US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and receiving secret Signal messages about military action in Yemen.
July 2, 202530min 24sec43.73 MB
Thumbnail for "Elon Musk and JD Vance Want You to Breed. A Lot.".
A growing movement wants people to have more babies. The goal is not just more humans, but better ones.
June 28, 202550min 30sec60.58 MB
Thumbnail for "Mohsen Mahdawi Fought ICE and Won His Freedom. For Now.".
Columbia University student activist and Palestinian Mohsen Mahdawi on his ICE arrest, Mahmoud Khalil, and being released on bail by a federal judge
June 25, 202529min 34sec42.53 MB
Thumbnail for "The 13th Step".
People struggling with addiction look to treatment centers for help. But many women are encountering sexual misconduct by the people who work there.
June 21, 202551min 10sec59.03 MB
Thumbnail for "“Madness”: A Retired Brig. General Slams Trump’s Military Power Grab".
Trump’s National Guard and Marine deployment in LA against immigration raid protesters is a threat to democracy.
June 18, 202528min 4sec40.37 MB
Thumbnail for "2024 Broke the Democrats. Can They Put Themselves Back Together?".
The 2024 election triggered an identity crisis for Democrats. One of the party’s first big tests since Trump’s win is happening in New York City.
June 14, 202550min 44sec73.06 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s Trade War Is Stressing Red State Farmers".
Trump’s tariffs and a US-China trade war are causing uncertainty for US farmers.
June 11, 202526min 14sec37.73 MB
Thumbnail for "50 States of Mind".
From the podcast “The Competition,” as Roe v. Wade fell, high school girls at a national pageant must process what it means for them and their future.
June 7, 202550min 51sec61.12 MB
Thumbnail for "David Hogg’s Fight for the Future of the Democratic Party".
DNC Vice Chair David Hogg on the Democratic Party, the Parkland mass shooting, gun control, and President Donald Trump
June 4, 202529min 17sec42.11 MB
Thumbnail for "The EEOC’s Identity Crisis".
Trump is redefining “discrimination”—rolling back transgender protections and reshaping a civil rights–era agency to benefit white men.
May 31, 202550min 2sec72.06 MB
Thumbnail for "Rage and Resentment Are Killing the Great American Road Trip".
Author Sarah Kendzior on family road trips, President Trump, and the US since 2016.
May 28, 202528min 23sec40.84 MB
Thumbnail for "She Denied Mel Gibson a Gun—Then Trump’s DOJ Fired Her".
Former US Pardon Attorney Liz Oyer on Trump’s Department of Justice policies, getting fired over Mel Gibson’s gun rights, and Ed Martin.
May 21, 202523min 30sec33.82 MB
Thumbnail for "Lessons From a Mass Shooter’s Mother".
After a horrific massacre near Santa Barbara, California, the killer’s mother has made it her mission to help experts prevent the next tragedy.
May 17, 202550min 37sec72.89 MB
Thumbnail for "Pet-Eating Lies to Deportation Fears: Haitians in Trump’s Crosshairs".
Trump’s mass deportations threaten immigrants in Springfield, Ohio.
May 14, 202516min 42sec24.04 MB
Thumbnail for "Nikole Hannah-Jones: Trump Is Erasing Black History".
Nikole Hannah-Jones on Trump’s second-term attacks on DEI, Black history, and civil rights
May 7, 202530min 57sec44.5 MB
Thumbnail for "In Fallujah, We Destroyed Parts of Ourselves".
Twenty years after the Battle of Fallujah, Marines still wrestle with what they were asked to do in Iraq.
May 3, 202550min 30sec72.73 MB
Thumbnail for "How Public Schools Became Ground Zero for America’s Culture Wars".
How America’s public schools mirror the country’s debates over race, gender, and politics.
April 30, 202530min 57sec44.52 MB
Thumbnail for "Teaching Kids to Read: How One School District Gets It Right".
An elementary school in Ohio has some of the best little readers in the nation. How they did it—and how a new law put it all at risk.
April 26, 202550min 18sec72.45 MB
Thumbnail for "How Trump Exploits Working Class Pain".
Sociologist Arlie Hochschild on how Trump has exploited economic decline to win over voters and push rural America further to the right.
April 23, 202526min 52sec38.63 MB
Thumbnail for "How Police Guns End Up in the Hands of Criminals".
Police talk a lot about getting guns off the street. But thousands of their own guns are ending up at crime scenes after police put them up for sale.
April 19, 202550min 45sec73.1 MB
Thumbnail for "What Trump’s Tariff Shock Will Cost You".
Economist Justin Wolfers on the looming recession risk and nostalgic fantasy behind Trump's tariff upheaval.
April 16, 202530min 1sec43.17 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s Deportation Black Hole".
Expulsions based on tattoos and students targeted for supporting Gaza: Trump’s immigration actions are raising eyebrows and constitutional questions.
April 12, 202550min 45sec73.08 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s “Pincer Attack” on Journalism Is Working. But There’s Hope.".
NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik discusses Trump’s attacks on the media.
April 9, 202529min 3sec41.79 MB
Thumbnail for "The Churn".
People who experience psychosis often cycle through homelessness, emergency rooms, and jail. What happened to America’s mental health system?
April 5, 202550min 19sec72.47 MB
Thumbnail for "She Launched “The Daily Show.” Now She’s Fighting Red State Abortion Bans.".
“The Daily Show” co-founder Lizz Winstead discusses her abortion rights advocacy and founding Abortion Access Front.
April 2, 202527min 55sec40.14 MB
Thumbnail for "Exclusive: Trump Fired This Top Watchdog. Now He’s Speaking Out.".
Former Inspector General Larry Turner discusses Elon Musk’s DOGE and Trump’s mass firings.
March 26, 202526min 34sec38.21 MB
Thumbnail for "Bird Flu, Measles, and Trump’s Ticking Time Bomb".
RFK's health department under Trump is being dismantled as public health emergencies spread.
March 19, 202531min 35sec45.43 MB
Thumbnail for "The Plague in the Shadows".
Decades before Covid-19 appeared, AIDS tore through the US, but there was little help for the most vulnerable communities.
March 15, 202550min 50sec73.21 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s Mass Deportations Are Decades in the Making".
March 12, 202530min 46sec44.26 MB
Thumbnail for "How Trump’s January 6 Pardons Hijacked History".
March 5, 202535min 59sec51.75 MB
Thumbnail for "More To The Story with Al Letson".
February 26, 20252min 33sec6.15 MB
Thumbnail for "After the Crash".
A police officer chased a Native teen to his death. Days later, the police force shut down without explanation.
January 25, 202550min 36sec72.89 MB
Thumbnail for "All the President’s Pardons".
With Joe Biden's surprise pardon of his son and Donald Trump’s pledge to free January 6ers, we look at this controversial presidential power.
January 11, 202550min 24sec72.59 MB
Thumbnail for "Fortress Europe: The Fight for Refugees in Greece".
Human rights defenders face growing pressure from the government of Greece as they try to support asylum seekers reaching Europe.
January 4, 202551min 21sec60.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Take No Prisoners".
During World War II, top military commanders hoped to conceal an American war crime. This is the story of an incident nearly lost to history.
December 28, 202450min 55sec73.33 MB
Thumbnail for "A Whistleblower in New Folsom Prison".
Valentino Rodriguez, a correctional officer in California’s most violent prison, reported misconduct by men in his unit. Days later, he was found dead.
December 21, 202450min 52sec64.15 MB
Thumbnail for "50 States of Mind".
From the podcast The Competition, as Roe v. Wade fell, high school girls at a national pageant must process what it means for them and their future.
December 14, 202450min 53sec73.27 MB
Thumbnail for "The Racist Hoax That Changed Boston".
After a pregnant woman’s murder, police searched for a Black killer. They were chasing a lie.
December 7, 202450min 39sec61.87 MB
Thumbnail for "Buried Secrets: America’s Indian Boarding Schools Part 2".
A Catholic boarding school on the Pine Ridge Reservation is seeking forgiveness for its troubled history. But school survivors want justice first.
November 30, 202450min 54sec59.65 MB
Thumbnail for "Buried Secrets: America’s Indian Boarding Schools Part 1".
After decades of stripping away Native American identity from its students, a Catholic boarding school seeks to help the community heal.
November 23, 202450min 20sec72.5 MB
Thumbnail for "The Many Contradictions of a Trump Victory".
From Democrats who wouldn’t vote for Kamala Harris to families of January 6ers fighting for their release, we meet the people behind Donald Trump’s red wave.
November 16, 202450min 2sec72.06 MB
Thumbnail for "From Victim to Suspect".
A young mom reports a sexual assault to police—but that doesn’t solve her problem. It creates a new one.
November 9, 202451min 12sec73.74 MB
Thumbnail for "How Donald Trump Won the Presidency, Again".
Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris to return to the White House as Republicans captured the Senate and threatened to regain the House.
November 7, 202432min 32sec31.24 MB
Thumbnail for "Remembering a White Supremacist Coup".
In 1898, a stolen election in North Carolina laid the foundations of the Jim Crow South and much of the structural racism that continues today.
November 2, 202450min 51sec58.31 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Elon Musk Went Full MAGA".
The world’s richest person is spending millions of dollars and using his social media platform X to get Donald Trump reelected.
October 30, 202421min 28sec20.62 MB
Thumbnail for "Swing States of Denial".
The Big Lie hasn’t (yet) died and how swing state officials are grappling with it. Plus, a Kamala Harris interview that’s never been broadcast.
October 26, 202450min 34sec57.43 MB
Thumbnail for "Why You Shouldn’t Buy the Election Narrative About Black Men".
Some Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, are worried that Black men are leaving the Democratic Party to support Donald Trump over Kamala Harris.
October 24, 202425min 20sec24.32 MB
Thumbnail for "Red, Black, and Blue".
Mother Jones video correspondent Garrison Hayes does a deep dive into the motivations of Black Trump supporters.
October 19, 202449min 46sec71.68 MB
Thumbnail for "A Christian Nationalist Has Second Thoughts".
Former evangelical leader Rob Schenck discusses his conversion from anti-abortion activist to opponent of Donald Trump and Christian conservatism.
October 16, 202440min 45sec39.12 MB
Thumbnail for "In God We Vote".
A small-town pastor blurs the line between church and state. It’s all part of a growing ideology that believes Christians should control society.
October 12, 202450min 52sec73.25 MB
Thumbnail for "Not All Votes Are Created Equal".
America’s Founding Fathers created a political system that favored an elite minority. Today, minority rule is threatening US democracy like never before.
October 5, 202450min 19sec72.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Did the US Cause Its Own Border Crisis?".
US policies triggered a cycle of violence in Mexico, putting innocent families in harm's way. Many have fled north to seek asylum at the border.
September 28, 202450min 35sec72.86 MB
Thumbnail for "Black in the Sunshine State".
Host Al Letson goes home to Jacksonville to take stock of changes that have happened in the past few years and what they mean for Black Floridians.
September 21, 202450min 28sec72.67 MB
Thumbnail for "Your Retirement Investments Are Probably Fueling Climate Change".
Discover how your retirement savings might be supporting the fossil fuel industry—and what you can do about it.
September 14, 202450min 7sec72.17 MB
Thumbnail for "The COVID Tracking Project Part 3".
The last episode of our series looks at the myth of COVID-19 as “the great equalizer” and what went wrong in the CDC’s response to the pandemic.
August 17, 202450min 43sec73.04 MB
Thumbnail for "The COVID Tracking Project Part 2".
Part two of our three-part series takes listeners inside the failed federal response to COVID-19 and explores the massive volunteer effort to collect data about the disease.
August 10, 202450min 6sec62.15 MB
Thumbnail for "The COVID Tracking Project Part 1".
This three-part series takes listeners inside the failed federal response to COVID-19 and explores the massive volunteer effort to collect data about the disease.
August 3, 202450min 9sec64.03 MB
Thumbnail for "Hidden Confessions of the Mormon Church".
An unprecedented look at the methods the Mormon church uses to keep evidence of child sexual abuse cases secret.
July 20, 202450min 15sec72.37 MB
Thumbnail for "How Police Guns End Up in the Hands of Criminals".
Police talk a lot about getting guns off the street. But thousands of their own guns are ending up at crime scenes after police put them up for sale.
July 13, 202450min 49sec59.99 MB
Thumbnail for "In Bondage to the Law".
A death row conviction in Alabama is called into question.
July 6, 202450min 51sec60.17 MB
Thumbnail for "A Battle Over Preserving the Lakota Language".
We’re sharing a story from our friends at NPR’s Code Switch podcast about a debate over how to preserve the Lakota language.
June 12, 202440min 20sec58.08 MB
Thumbnail for "The Great Arizona Water Grab".
As wells run dry in the Arizona desert, a race for profits is underway.
June 8, 202449min 38sec71.48 MB
Thumbnail for "40 Acres and a Lie Trailer".
Our new three-part series launches June 15th, exploring the legacy of America’s broken promise to formerly enslaved Black people.
June 6, 20242min 29sec3.58 MB
Thumbnail for "Sunblocked: Resistance to Solar in Farm Country".
Rural communities across the U.S. push back against large-scale solar projects, sparking a debate on renewable energy and local impact.
June 1, 202450min 35sec62.42 MB
Thumbnail for "Not All Votes Are Created Equal".
America’s Founding Fathers created a political system that favored an elite minority. Today minority rule is threatening U.S. democracy like never before.
May 25, 202447min 30sec68.42 MB
Thumbnail for "The Spy Inside Your Smartphone".
Spying on journalists with software designed to capture criminals.
April 27, 202449min 34sec71.38 MB
Thumbnail for "In Gaza, Every Pregnancy is Complicated".
A mother in Gaza searches for a safe place to deliver her baby.
April 13, 202450min 36sec72.88 MB
Thumbnail for "Escaping Putin’s War Machine".
An underground network of Russian anti-war activists is helping soldiers abandon Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.
April 6, 202450min 23sec72.56 MB
Thumbnail for "Cashing in on Troubled Teens".
The big business of warehousing foster children.
March 30, 202450min 37sec72.91 MB
Thumbnail for "America Goes Psychedelic, Again".
Psychedelic drugs show promise in treating PTSD and other mental health challenges.
March 16, 202450min 58sec73.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Blue State Barriers and the Messy Map of Abortion Access".
In New Mexico, when the only hospital in a vast rural county turns Catholic, reproductive health care is suddenly on the line.
March 9, 202450min 36sec72.86 MB
Thumbnail for "The Suspect Detective".
A detective on the rise in Philadelphia abuses his power – would he get away with it?
March 2, 202450min 56sec73.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Listening in on Russia’s War in Ukraine".
Secret recordings capture the brutality of Putin’s war in Ukraine.
February 24, 202450min 48sec73.16 MB
Thumbnail for "Alphabet Boys Revealed".
How an FBI informant infiltrated the racial justice movement.
February 10, 202450min 40sec72.96 MB
Thumbnail for "The Battle for Clean Energy in Coal Country".
As more states move to renewable energy, Montana is doubling down on fossil fuels.
January 27, 202450min 31sec72.75 MB
Thumbnail for "The Double Life of a Civil Rights Icon".
Photographer Ernest Withers chronicled the civil rights movement. Did he also betray it?
January 13, 202450min 9sec72.23 MB
Thumbnail for "It's Not Easy Going Green ".
Inside a climate solution that doesn’t hold up.
December 23, 202349min 59sec72 MB
Thumbnail for "Gaza: A War of Weapons and Words".
The loss of civilian life in Gaza and Israel has sparked outrage and protest, but a group of grieving parents continues quietly working for peace.
December 16, 202350min 12sec72.3 MB
Thumbnail for "Havana Syndrome".
Reporters from VICE World News try to get to the bottom of the mystery surrounding a bizarre illness.
December 2, 202350min 20sec72.49 MB
Thumbnail for "Locked Up: The Prison Labor That Built Business Empires".
After the Civil War, Southern companies profited off a racist system called convict leasing.
November 25, 202349min 58sec71.97 MB
Thumbnail for "The Welfare-to-Work Industrial Complex".
A lucrative industry is built on people in need.
November 4, 202350min 51sec73.23 MB
Thumbnail for "How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong".
Many schools teach reading using strategies that can actually make it harder for kids to learn.
October 7, 202350min 24sec72.58 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 7: Reasonable Doubt".
New revelations cast doubt on the idea that Billey Joe Johnson accidentally killed himself.
September 16, 202353min 42sec77.33 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 6: Mississippi Justice".
Justice in George County has never been equal.
September 9, 202350min 25sec72.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 5: Star Crossed".
Billey Joe Johnson was a Black boy dating a White girl. That made the story behind his death even more complicated.
September 2, 202350min 25sec72.61 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 4: The Investigator".
A Mississippi Bureau of Investigation detective wonders whether Billey Joe Johnson’s case should be reopened.
August 26, 202350min 25sec72.62 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 3: The Autopsy".
Conflicting autopsy reports raise more questions about how Billey Joe Johnson died.
August 19, 202350min 45sec73.09 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 2: The Aftermath".
On the morning of Billey Joe Johnson’s death, crime scene tape separates the Johnsons from their son’s body.
August 12, 202350min 33sec72.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 1: The Promise".
Billey Joe Johnson Jr. was a high school football star headed for the big time.
August 5, 202350min 27sec72.67 MB
Thumbnail for "Guatemala’s War on Journalists".
Politicians are cracking down on independent journalists, setting back efforts to expose corruption and impunity.
July 15, 202350min 38sec72.93 MB
Thumbnail for "The Pentagon Papers: Secrets, Lies and Leaks".
The secret report that changed the Vietnam War.
July 8, 202350min 31sec72.76 MB
Thumbnail for "The Culture War Goes to College".
We go inside a Florida college battling Gov. Ron DeSantis.
June 24, 202351min73.45 MB
Thumbnail for "The Post-Roe Health Care Crisis ".
The dangerous consequences of abortion bans.
June 10, 202350min 45sec48.73 MB
Thumbnail for "Weapons With Minds of Their Own".
The future of warfare combines computer algorithms and lethal weapons.
May 27, 202350min 31sec