The loss of land for Black Americans started with the government’s betrayal of its 40 acres and a mule promise – and it has continued for decades.

Today, researchers are unearthing the details of Black land loss long after emancipation, and local governments across the country are finally asking: Can we repair a wealth gap for Black Americans that is rooted in slavery? And how?

This week on Reveal, we explore the renewed fight for reparations.