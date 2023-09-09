Black communities around Mississippi have long raised concerns about suspicious deaths of young Black men, especially when law enforcement is involved.

Curley Clark, vice president of the Mississippi NAACP at the time of Reveal’s reporting, called Billey Joe Johnson Jr.’s case an example of “Mississippi justice.”

“It means that they still feel like the South should have won the Civil War,” Clark said. “And also the laws for the state of Mississippi are slanted in that direction.”

Before Johnson died during a traffic stop with a White sheriff’s deputy, friends say police had pulled him over dozens of times. And some members of the community raised concerns that police had been racially profiling Black people.

Reveal investigates Johnson’s interactions with law enforcement and one officer in particular.

This episode was originally broadcast in November 2021.