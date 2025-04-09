David Folkenflik occupies a unique role at NPR: He’s a journalist who writes about journalism. And that includes the very organization where he works, which is once again being threatened by conservatives in Washington.

The second Trump administration has aggressively gone after the media in its first few months. It’s kicked news organizations out of the Pentagon. It’s barred other newsrooms from access to the White House. And Trump supporters in Congress are targeting federal funding for public media.

On this week’s episode of More To The Story, Folkenflik talks to host Al Letson about this unprecedented moment for journalists, why more media outlets seem to be bending the knee to the Trump administration, and how journalism can begin to win back public trust.

Producer: Josh Sanburn | Editor: Kara McGuirk-Allison | Theme music: Fernando Arruda and Jim Briggs | Digital producer: Nikki Frick | Interim executive producers: Brett Myers and Taki Telonidis | Host: Al Letson

Listen: Trump’s FCC chief opens investigation into NPR and PBS (NPR)

Read: Meet the New State Media (Mother Jones)

Read: The Media and Trump: Not Resistance, But Not Acceptance (Mother Jones)

Watch: PBS and NPR leaders testify on federal support for public broadcasting in House hearing (PBS NewsHour)

Donate today at Revealnews.org/more

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter at Revealnews.org/weekly

Follow us on Instagram @revealnews