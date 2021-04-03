For decades, the United States has operated a system of private “shadow prisons” to house noncitizens convicted of federal crimes. Now, President Joe Biden has ordered these contracts to be wound down.

We revisit an investigation with Type Investigations and The Nation Magazine into these prisons – and ask what will happen to them now.

This show has been updated with new reporting, based on a show that originally aired Feb. 6, 2016.

