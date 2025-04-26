Logo for Reveal

Reveal’s investigations will inspire, infuriate and inform you. Host Al Letson and an award-winning team of reporters deliver gripping stories about caregivers, advocates for the unhoused, immigrant families, warehouse workers and formerly incarcerated people, fighting to hold the powerful accountable. The New Yorker described Reveal as “a knockout … a pleasure to listen to, even as we seethe.” A winner of multiple Peabody, duPont, Emmy and Murrow awards, Reveal is produced by the nation’s first investigative journalism nonprofit, The Center for Investigative Reporting, and PRX. From unearthing exploitative working conditions to exposing the nation’s racial disparities, there’s always more to the story. Learn more at revealnews.org/learn.

Reveal’s investigations will inspire, infuriate and inform you. Host Al Letson and an award-winning team of reporters deliver gripping stories about caregivers, advocates for the unhoused, immigrant families, warehouse workers and formerly incarcerated people, fighting to hold the powerful accountable. The New Yorker described Reveal as “a knockout … a pleasure to listen to, even as we seethe.” A winner of multiple Peabody, duPont, Emmy and Murrow awards, Reveal is produced by the nation’s first investigative journalism nonprofit, The Center for Investigative Reporting, and PRX. From unearthing exploitative working conditions to exposing the nation’s racial disparities, there’s always more to the story. Learn more at revealnews.org/learn.

Thumbnail for "Teaching Kids to Read: How One School District Gets It Right".
An elementary school in Ohio has some of the best little readers in the nation. How they did it—and how a new law put it all at risk.
April 26, 202550min 18sec72.45 MB
Thumbnail for "How Trump Exploits Working Class Pain".
Sociologist Arlie Hochschild on how Trump has exploited economic decline to win over voters and push rural America further to the right.
April 23, 202526min 52sec38.63 MB
Thumbnail for "How Police Guns End Up in the Hands of Criminals".
Police talk a lot about getting guns off the street. But thousands of their own guns are ending up at crime scenes after police put them up for sale.
April 19, 202550min 45sec73.1 MB
Thumbnail for "What Trump’s Tariff Shock Will Cost You".
Economist Justin Wolfers on the looming recession risk and nostalgic fantasy behind Trump's tariff upheaval.
April 16, 202530min 1sec43.17 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s Deportation Black Hole".
Expulsions based on tattoos and students targeted for supporting Gaza: Trump’s immigration actions are raising eyebrows and constitutional questions.
April 12, 202550min 45sec73.08 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s “Pincer Attack” on Journalism Is Working. But There’s Hope.".
NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik discusses Trump’s attacks on the media.
April 9, 202529min 3sec41.79 MB
Thumbnail for "She Launched “The Daily Show.” Now She’s Fighting Red State Abortion Bans.".
“The Daily Show” co-founder Lizz Winstead discusses her abortion rights advocacy and founding Abortion Access Front.
April 2, 202527min 55sec40.14 MB
Thumbnail for "The Strike That Broke a Supermax Prison".
After spending years locked in solitary confinement, a group of California men united to launch the largest prison hunger strike in US history.
March 29, 202550min 33sec72.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Exclusive: Trump Fired This Top Watchdog. Now He’s Speaking Out.".
Former Inspector General Larry Turner discusses Elon Musk’s DOGE and Trump’s mass firings.
March 26, 202526min 34sec38.21 MB
Thumbnail for "The Deputies Who Tortured a Mississippi County".
A “Goon Squad” of Rankin County sheriff’s deputies spent years brutalizing people until their reign of terror was exposed.
March 22, 202550min 30sec72.73 MB
Thumbnail for "Bird Flu, Measles, and Trump’s Ticking Time Bomb".
RFK's health department under Trump is being dismantled as public health emergencies spread.
March 19, 202531min 35sec45.43 MB
Thumbnail for "The Plague in the Shadows".
Decades before Covid-19 appeared, AIDS tore through the US, but there was little help for the most vulnerable communities.
March 15, 202550min 50sec73.21 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s Mass Deportations Are Decades in the Making".
March 12, 202530min 46sec44.26 MB
Thumbnail for "An Atrocity of War Goes Unpunished".
An attack on civilians by US Marines during the Iraq War sparks outrage and a war crimes trial, but in the end, no one is held accountable.
March 8, 202550min 45sec73.1 MB
Thumbnail for "How Trump’s January 6 Pardons Hijacked History".
March 5, 202535min 59sec51.75 MB
Thumbnail for "A Decade of Reveal".
We’re celebrating our 10-year anniversary with standout stories from the archives and interviews with the journalists behind our investigations.
March 1, 202550min 51sec73.23 MB
Thumbnail for "More To The Story with Al Letson".
February 26, 20252min 33sec6.15 MB
Thumbnail for "40 Acres and a Lie Part 3".
Calls for reparations were ignored for decades. But in some cities, outrage turned into action and local governments started taking up the cause.
February 22, 202551min 1sec59.03 MB
Thumbnail for "40 Acres and a Lie Part 2".
We trace “40 acres” land titles to a staggeringly beautiful sea island off the coast of Georgia that’s now a wealthy gated community.
February 15, 202550min 40sec72.97 MB
Thumbnail for "40 Acres and a Lie Part 1".
Our historical investigation found 1,250 formerly enslaved Black Americans who were given land—only to see it returned to their enslavers.
February 8, 202550min 35sec72.85 MB
Thumbnail for "Immigrants on the Line".
Haitian immigrants moved to Colorado on the promise of a good job and a place to stay—only to be mistreated. Now, they fear deportation.
February 1, 202550min 45sec63.08 MB
Thumbnail for "After the Crash".
A police officer chased a Native teen to his death. Days later, the police force shut down without explanation.
January 25, 202550min 36sec72.89 MB
Thumbnail for "In Fallujah, We Destroyed Parts of Ourselves".
Twenty years after the Battle of Fallujah, Marines still wrestle with what they were asked to do in Iraq.
January 18, 202550min 46sec64.44 MB
Thumbnail for "All the President’s Pardons".
With Joe Biden's surprise pardon of his son and Donald Trump’s pledge to free January 6ers, we look at this controversial presidential power.
January 11, 202550min 24sec72.59 MB
Thumbnail for "Fortress Europe: The Fight for Refugees in Greece".
Human rights defenders face growing pressure from the government of Greece as they try to support asylum seekers reaching Europe.
January 4, 202551min 21sec60.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Take No Prisoners".
During World War II, top military commanders hoped to conceal an American war crime. This is the story of an incident nearly lost to history.
December 28, 202450min 55sec73.33 MB
Thumbnail for "A Whistleblower in New Folsom Prison".
Valentino Rodriguez, a correctional officer in California’s most violent prison, reported misconduct by men in his unit. Days later, he was found dead.
December 21, 202450min 52sec64.15 MB
Thumbnail for "50 States of Mind".
From the podcast The Competition, as Roe v. Wade fell, high school girls at a national pageant must process what it means for them and their future.
December 14, 202450min 53sec73.27 MB
Thumbnail for "The Racist Hoax That Changed Boston".
After a pregnant woman’s murder, police searched for a Black killer. They were chasing a lie.
December 7, 202450min 39sec61.87 MB
Thumbnail for "Buried Secrets: America’s Indian Boarding Schools Part 2".
A Catholic boarding school on the Pine Ridge Reservation is seeking forgiveness for its troubled history. But school survivors want justice first.
November 30, 202450min 54sec59.65 MB
Thumbnail for "Buried Secrets: America’s Indian Boarding Schools Part 1".
After decades of stripping away Native American identity from its students, a Catholic boarding school seeks to help the community heal.
November 23, 202450min 20sec72.5 MB
Thumbnail for "The Many Contradictions of a Trump Victory".
From Democrats who wouldn’t vote for Kamala Harris to families of January 6ers fighting for their release, we meet the people behind Donald Trump’s red wave.
November 16, 202450min 2sec72.06 MB
Thumbnail for "From Victim to Suspect".
A young mom reports a sexual assault to police—but that doesn’t solve her problem. It creates a new one.
November 9, 202451min 12sec73.74 MB
Thumbnail for "How Donald Trump Won the Presidency, Again".
Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris to return to the White House as Republicans captured the Senate and threatened to regain the House.
November 7, 202432min 32sec31.24 MB
Thumbnail for "Remembering a White Supremacist Coup".
In 1898, a stolen election in North Carolina laid the foundations of the Jim Crow South and much of the structural racism that continues today.
November 2, 202450min 51sec58.31 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Elon Musk Went Full MAGA".
The world’s richest person is spending millions of dollars and using his social media platform X to get Donald Trump reelected.
October 30, 202421min 28sec20.62 MB
Thumbnail for "Swing States of Denial".
The Big Lie hasn’t (yet) died and how swing state officials are grappling with it. Plus, a Kamala Harris interview that’s never been broadcast.
October 26, 202450min 34sec57.43 MB
Thumbnail for "Why You Shouldn’t Buy the Election Narrative About Black Men".
Some Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, are worried that Black men are leaving the Democratic Party to support Donald Trump over Kamala Harris.
October 24, 202425min 20sec24.32 MB
Thumbnail for "Red, Black, and Blue".
Mother Jones video correspondent Garrison Hayes does a deep dive into the motivations of Black Trump supporters.
October 19, 202449min 46sec71.68 MB
Thumbnail for "A Christian Nationalist Has Second Thoughts".
Former evangelical leader Rob Schenck discusses his conversion from anti-abortion activist to opponent of Donald Trump and Christian conservatism.
October 16, 202440min 45sec39.12 MB
Thumbnail for "In God We Vote".
A small-town pastor blurs the line between church and state. It’s all part of a growing ideology that believes Christians should control society.
October 12, 202450min 52sec73.25 MB
Thumbnail for "Not All Votes Are Created Equal".
America’s Founding Fathers created a political system that favored an elite minority. Today, minority rule is threatening US democracy like never before.
October 5, 202450min 19sec72.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Did the US Cause Its Own Border Crisis?".
US policies triggered a cycle of violence in Mexico, putting innocent families in harm's way. Many have fled north to seek asylum at the border.
September 28, 202450min 35sec72.86 MB
Thumbnail for "Black in the Sunshine State".
Host Al Letson goes home to Jacksonville to take stock of changes that have happened in the past few years and what they mean for Black Floridians.
September 21, 202450min 28sec72.67 MB
Thumbnail for "Your Retirement Investments Are Probably Fueling Climate Change".
Discover how your retirement savings might be supporting the fossil fuel industry—and what you can do about it.
September 14, 202450min 7sec72.17 MB
Thumbnail for "She Ate a Poppy Seed Salad. Child Services Took Her Baby.".
You’re having a baby. A hospital drug test comes out positive. But you know the test is wrong—and you can’t control what happens next.
September 7, 202450min 3sec72.09 MB
Thumbnail for "They Followed Doctors’ Orders. The State Took Their Babies.".
When addiction treatment costs moms their babies.
August 31, 202451min 17sec61.55 MB
Thumbnail for "A Baby Adopted, A Family Divided".
Did a politician’s contested adoption of a Native child follow federal law?
August 24, 202451min 13sec61.38 MB
Thumbnail for "The COVID Tracking Project Part 3".
The last episode of our series looks at the myth of COVID-19 as “the great equalizer” and what went wrong in the CDC’s response to the pandemic.
August 17, 202450min 43sec73.04 MB
Thumbnail for "The COVID Tracking Project Part 2".
Part two of our three-part series takes listeners inside the failed federal response to COVID-19 and explores the massive volunteer effort to collect data about the disease.
August 10, 202450min 6sec62.15 MB
Thumbnail for "The COVID Tracking Project Part 1".
This three-part series takes listeners inside the failed federal response to COVID-19 and explores the massive volunteer effort to collect data about the disease.
August 3, 202450min 9sec64.03 MB
Thumbnail for "Hidden Confessions of the Mormon Church".
An unprecedented look at the methods the Mormon church uses to keep evidence of child sexual abuse cases secret.
July 20, 202450min 15sec72.37 MB
Thumbnail for "How Police Guns End Up in the Hands of Criminals".
Police talk a lot about getting guns off the street. But thousands of their own guns are ending up at crime scenes after police put them up for sale.
July 13, 202450min 49sec59.99 MB
Thumbnail for "In Bondage to the Law".
A death row conviction in Alabama is called into question.
July 6, 202450min 51sec60.17 MB
Thumbnail for "A Battle Over Preserving the Lakota Language".
We’re sharing a story from our friends at NPR’s Code Switch podcast about a debate over how to preserve the Lakota language.
June 12, 202440min 20sec58.08 MB
Thumbnail for "The Great Arizona Water Grab".
As wells run dry in the Arizona desert, a race for profits is underway.
June 8, 202449min 38sec71.48 MB
Thumbnail for "40 Acres and a Lie Trailer".
Our new three-part series launches June 15th, exploring the legacy of America’s broken promise to formerly enslaved Black people.
June 6, 20242min 29sec3.58 MB
Thumbnail for "Sunblocked: Resistance to Solar in Farm Country".
Rural communities across the U.S. push back against large-scale solar projects, sparking a debate on renewable energy and local impact.
June 1, 202450min 35sec62.42 MB
Thumbnail for "Lessons From a Mass Shooter’s Mother".
Ten years after a horrific massacre, the killer’s mother is trying to help experts prevent the next tragedy.
May 18, 202450min 35sec72.85 MB
Thumbnail for "We Regret to Inform You".
California police are using a controversial tactic after someone dies in their custody.
May 4, 202450min 16sec62.28 MB
Thumbnail for "The Spy Inside Your Smartphone".
Spying on journalists with software designed to capture criminals.
April 27, 202449min 34sec71.38 MB
Thumbnail for "In Gaza, Every Pregnancy is Complicated".
A mother in Gaza searches for a safe place to deliver her baby.
April 13, 202450min 36sec72.88 MB
Thumbnail for "Escaping Putin’s War Machine".
An underground network of Russian anti-war activists is helping soldiers abandon Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.
April 6, 202450min 23sec72.56 MB
Thumbnail for "Cashing in on Troubled Teens".
The big business of warehousing foster children.
March 30, 202450min 37sec72.91 MB
Thumbnail for "America Goes Psychedelic, Again".
Psychedelic drugs show promise in treating PTSD and other mental health challenges.
March 16, 202450min 58sec73.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Blue State Barriers and the Messy Map of Abortion Access".
In New Mexico, when the only hospital in a vast rural county turns Catholic, reproductive health care is suddenly on the line.
March 9, 202450min 36sec72.86 MB
Thumbnail for "The Suspect Detective".
A detective on the rise in Philadelphia abuses his power – would he get away with it?
March 2, 202450min 56sec73.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Listening in on Russia’s War in Ukraine".
Secret recordings capture the brutality of Putin’s war in Ukraine.
February 24, 202450min 48sec73.16 MB
Thumbnail for "The 13th Step".
Many women seeking help at addiction treatment centers face sexual misconduct by people who work there.
February 3, 202450min 38sec72.92 MB
Thumbnail for "The Battle for Clean Energy in Coal Country".
As more states move to renewable energy, Montana is doubling down on fossil fuels.
January 27, 202450min 31sec72.75 MB
Thumbnail for "Black in the Sunshine State".
Host Al Letson goes home to Florida to find a changed state.
January 20, 202450min 2sec72.05 MB
Thumbnail for "The Double Life of a Civil Rights Icon".
Photographer Ernest Withers chronicled the civil rights movement. Did he also betray it?
January 13, 202450min 9sec72.23 MB
Thumbnail for "It's Not Easy Going Green ".
Inside a climate solution that doesn’t hold up.
December 23, 202349min 59sec72 MB
Thumbnail for "Gaza: A War of Weapons and Words".
The loss of civilian life in Gaza and Israel has sparked outrage and protest, but a group of grieving parents continues quietly working for peace.
December 16, 202350min 12sec72.3 MB
Thumbnail for "Havana Syndrome".
Reporters from VICE World News try to get to the bottom of the mystery surrounding a bizarre illness.
December 2, 202350min 20sec72.49 MB
Thumbnail for "Locked Up: The Prison Labor That Built Business Empires".
After the Civil War, Southern companies profited off a racist system called convict leasing.
November 25, 202349min 58sec71.97 MB
Thumbnail for "The Welfare-to-Work Industrial Complex".
A lucrative industry is built on people in need.
November 4, 202350min 51sec73.23 MB
Thumbnail for "How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong".
Many schools teach reading using strategies that can actually make it harder for kids to learn.
October 7, 202350min 24sec72.58 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 7: Reasonable Doubt".
New revelations cast doubt on the idea that Billey Joe Johnson accidentally killed himself.
September 16, 202353min 42sec77.33 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 6: Mississippi Justice".
Justice in George County has never been equal.
September 9, 202350min 25sec72.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 5: Star Crossed".
Billey Joe Johnson was a Black boy dating a White girl. That made the story behind his death even more complicated.
September 2, 202350min 25sec72.61 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 4: The Investigator".
A Mississippi Bureau of Investigation detective wonders whether Billey Joe Johnson’s case should be reopened.
August 26, 202350min 25sec72.62 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 3: The Autopsy".
Conflicting autopsy reports raise more questions about how Billey Joe Johnson died.
August 19, 202350min 45sec73.09 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 2: The Aftermath".
On the morning of Billey Joe Johnson’s death, crime scene tape separates the Johnsons from their son’s body.
August 12, 202350min 33sec72.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 1: The Promise".
Billey Joe Johnson Jr. was a high school football star headed for the big time.
August 5, 202350min 27sec72.67 MB
Thumbnail for "The Great Arizona Water Grab".
A surprising group of investors tries to profit off a water crisis in the desert.
July 29, 202350min 27sec72.66 MB
Thumbnail for "It's Not Easy Going Green".
Inside a climate solution that doesn’t hold up.
July 22, 202350min 2sec72.06 MB
Thumbnail for "Guatemala’s War on Journalists".
Politicians are cracking down on independent journalists, setting back efforts to expose corruption and impunity.
July 15, 202350min 38sec72.93 MB
Thumbnail for "The Pentagon Papers: Secrets, Lies and Leaks".
The secret report that changed the Vietnam War.
July 8, 202350min 31sec72.76 MB
Thumbnail for "They Followed Doctors’ Orders. The State Took Their Babies.".
When addiction treatment costs moms their babies.
July 1, 202351min 13sec49.18 MB
Thumbnail for "The Culture War Goes to College".
We go inside a Florida college battling Gov. Ron DeSantis.
June 24, 202351min73.45 MB
Thumbnail for "The Welfare-to-Work Industrial Complex".
A lucrative industry is built on people in need.
June 17, 202349min 51sec71.81 MB
Thumbnail for "The Post-Roe Health Care Crisis ".
The dangerous consequences of abortion bans.
June 10, 202350min 45sec48.73 MB
Thumbnail for "The Battle for Clean Energy in Coal Country".
As more states move to renewable energy, Montana is doubling down on fossil fuels.
June 3, 202350min 19sec72.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Weapons With Minds of Their Own".
The future of warfare combines computer algorithms and lethal weapons.
May 27, 202350min 31sec48.5 MB
Thumbnail for "The Long Campaign to Turn Birth Control Into the New Abortion".
The fall of Roe v. Wade has ended the constitutional right to abortion, and many in the religious right have a new goal: undermining trust in hormonal contraception – including the pill.
May 20, 202350min 41sec48.67 MB
Thumbnail for "The Border Patrol’s Fearless 5%".
The U.S. Border Patrol says it wants more female agents, but for decades, the number of women has been stuck around 5%.
May 13, 202350min 22sec72.54 MB
Thumbnail for "No Retreat: The Dangers of Stand Your Ground".
A decade after Trayvon Martin, laws keep expanding.
May 6, 202350min 49sec121.97 MB
Thumbnail for "The COVID Tracking Project Part 3".
The final episode of our three-part series takes listeners inside the failed federal response to COVID-19 and explores the massive volunteer effort to collect data about the disease.
April 29, 202350min 24sec72.6 MB
Thumbnail for "The COVID Tracking Project Part 2".
Part two of our three-part series takes listeners inside the failed federal response to COVID-19 and explores the massive volunteer effort to collect data about the disease.
April 22, 202350min 17sec120.72 MB
Thumbnail for "The COVID Tracking Project Part 1".
This three-part series takes listeners inside the failed federal response to COVID-19 and explores the massive volunteer effort to collect data about the disease.
April 15, 202350min 35sec48.57 MB
Thumbnail for "Baseball Strikes Out".
How steroid use became the biggest scandal in baseball history.
March 4, 202350min 39sec72.94 MB
Thumbnail for "How a 7-Year Prison Sentence Turns Into Over 100".
How 97 years got added to one man’s prison sentence.
February 18, 202350min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Inside the Global Fight for White Power".
White nationalists around the globe are working together to disrupt multicultural societies and Western democracies.
February 4, 202350min 51sec73.24 MB
Thumbnail for "A Miracle Cure for AIDS or Snake Oil?".
In the 1990s, a Black doctor said he may have found a cure for AIDS – but federal regulators insisted it didn’t work. What was its true potential? This episode is a partnership with the Serum podcast from WHYY and Local Trance Media.
January 28, 202349min 27sec47.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Drilling Down on Fossil Fuels and Climate Change".
The U.S. has promised to move away from fossil fuels, but the natural gas industry is booming.
January 7, 202350min 40sec48.65 MB
Thumbnail for "‘Traitors Get Shot’".
As the threat of criminal charges for the January 6th insurrection looms over Donald Trump, a look into the case against the first insurrectionist to be prosecuted.
December 31, 202250min 50sec48.81 MB
Thumbnail for "A Young Doctor Reflects on COVID".
As COVID-19 has now claimed more than 1 million lives in the United States, we follow a rookie doctor who graduated at the height of the pandemic.
December 24, 202250min 1sec48.02 MB
Thumbnail for "The Bitter Work Behind Sugar".
Sugarcane cutters protest the grueling work and living conditions.
December 3, 202250min 45sec73.09 MB
Thumbnail for "A Reckoning at Amazon".
Who is shipping out all those holiday season packages? As Amazon has made huge profits, their worker injury rates are higher than other companies.
November 26, 202250min 36sec72.87 MB
Thumbnail for "How Democracy Survived the Midterm Elections".
Americans are still fighting over who won the 2020 election, and many people expected the midterms to create more chaos. But mostly they didn’t. Why?
November 19, 202250min 36sec48.59 MB
Thumbnail for "The City (Revealed)".
A giant illegal dump appears in a Chicago community.
November 12, 202250min 28sec72.68 MB
Thumbnail for "Climate Makers and Takers".
As sea levels rise, two communities in Nigeria adapt in radically different ways.
November 5, 202250min 42sec48.69 MB
Thumbnail for "The Ballot Boogeymen".
Extreme new laws built on Trump’s Big Lie crack down on a phantom problem: widespread voter fraud.
October 29, 202250min 28sec48.45 MB
Thumbnail for "Minor League Pay".
How the baseball industry created an entire workforce exempt from being paid minimum wage and overtime – and why baseball players aren’t the only ones crying foul.
October 1, 202250min 34sec48.56 MB
Thumbnail for "After Ayotzinapa: Arrests and Intrigue".
Mexico’s investigation into the disappearance of 43 college students is making headlines, and also ruffling feathers.
September 24, 202250min 58sec48.94 MB
Thumbnail for "The Big Grift Behind the Big Lie".
The group True the Vote profits off spreading “the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen by voter fraud.
September 10, 202250min 18sec48.29 MB
Thumbnail for "American Rehab: Shadow Workforce".
For decades, work-based rehabs have spread across the country. No one knows how many are out there, so we counted them ourselves.
September 3, 202250min 22sec48.36 MB
Thumbnail for "American Rehab: A Venomous Snake".
After amassing a small fortune, Synanon turns from a revolutionary rehab into a violent cult with mass sterilizations and a rattlesnake in a mailbox.
August 27, 202250min 45sec48.73 MB
Thumbnail for "American Rehab: A Desperate Call ".
American Rehab exposes a treatment for drug addiction that turns tens of thousands of people a year into an unpaid workforce.
August 20, 202250min 38sec48.62 MB
Thumbnail for "Afghanistan's Recognition Problem".
“Do you recognize the Taliban?”
August 13, 202250min 2sec48.05 MB
Thumbnail for "My Neighbor, the Suspected War Criminal".
The U.S. fails to charge alleged war criminals.
August 6, 202250min 47sec48.77 MB
Thumbnail for "All the President’s Pardons".
The presidential pardon system is backlogged and broken.
July 16, 202250min 50sec48.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Can Our Climate Survive Bitcoin?".
Bitcoin uses enormous amounts of power, and it’s heating up the planet.
July 9, 202251min 9sec49.12 MB
Thumbnail for "Lost in Transplantation ".
Getting organs to patients waiting for a transplant is a matter of life and death. Yet transportation errors are putting patients in danger.
July 2, 202250min 21sec48.35 MB
Thumbnail for "The Religious Right Mobilized to End Roe. Now What?".
The religious forces for and against abortion.
June 25, 202251min 23sec49.34 MB
Thumbnail for "Abortion in the Crosshairs".
An investigation into the 1998 murder of a New York abortion provider exposed a network of violent anti-abortion activists.
June 18, 202250min 27sec48.45 MB
Thumbnail for "Fighting Fire with Fire".
How do we learn to live with wildfires?
June 4, 202250min 39sec48.63 MB
Thumbnail for "Shooting in the Dark: Why Gun Reform Keeps Failing".
Gun-related deaths in the U.S. are at an all-time high. Why efforts to stop the violence fall short.
May 28, 202251min 55sec49.85 MB
Thumbnail for "‘Traitors Get Shot’".
Guy Reffitt is the first person to stand trial for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. His son secretly recorded him and gave the tapes to the FBI.
May 21, 202250min 34sec48.56 MB
Thumbnail for "A Reckoning at Amazon".
Workers at Amazon were getting hurt on the job more than at other companies. Those records were under wraps – until our reporting uncovered them.
May 14, 202250min 47sec48.76 MB
Thumbnail for "Crossing the Line: The Fight Over Roe".
How a longtime safe haven for abortion has become a battleground.
May 7, 202250min 35sec48.57 MB
Thumbnail for "How a 7-Year Prison Sentence Turns Into Over 100".
Anthony Gay was sentenced to seven years in prison on a parole violation but ended up with 97 years added to his sentence. How does that happen?
April 30, 202252min 3sec49.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Handcuffed and Unhoused".
Homelessness can lead to a cycle of arrests that only makes things worse.
April 16, 202250min 45sec48.73 MB
Thumbnail for "Losing Ground".
Why do Black families make up less than 1% of American farmers?
April 9, 202250min 23sec48.38 MB
Thumbnail for "Campaigning on the Big Lie".
Many Republicans are campaigning on the lie that the 2020 election was stolen and promising to change the way elections are run in the future.
April 2, 202248min 59sec47.03 MB
Thumbnail for "A Racial Reckoning at Doctors Without Borders".
There’s no simple cure for what’s ailing it.
March 19, 202251min 3sec49.02 MB
Thumbnail for "‘To Shoot and Fight for My Home’".
Voices from the front lines in Ukraine, where the Russian invasion has forced millions to flee.
March 12, 202250min 50sec48.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Behind the Blue Wall".
A viral video embarrassed a police captain and exposed a toxic work culture.
March 5, 202250min 33sec48.54 MB
Thumbnail for "Who Has Power and How Do They Wield It?".
Three investigative stories grapple with issues of power.
February 19, 202250min 11sec48.19 MB
Thumbnail for "A Strike at the Heart of Roe".
The most restrictive anti-abortion law in the country is now in effect in Texas. How the Lone Star State trumped Roe v. Wade.
February 12, 202250min 21sec48.34 MB
Thumbnail for "Emission Control".
If we want to stop the Earth from heating up, we need to deal with methane.
February 5, 202250min 18sec48.29 MB
Thumbnail for "After Ayotzinapa Chapter 3: All Souls".
A mother prays that she will one day know the truth about what happened to her son.
January 29, 202250min 32sec48.51 MB
Thumbnail for "After Ayotzinapa Chapter 2: The Cover-Up".
A DEA agent in Chicago thinks he knows why Mexican students were ambushed.
January 22, 202250min 28sec48.46 MB
Thumbnail for "After Ayotzinapa Chapter 1: The Missing 43".
A flawed investigation into 43 missing students in Mexico brings a new quest for the truth.
January 15, 202250min 33sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Viral Lies".
One year after conspiracy theorists stormed the Capitol, we look at how misinformation spreads.
January 1, 202250min 48sec48.78 MB
Thumbnail for "When Lighting the Voids".
An audio drama inspired by Reveal’s investigation into a deadly explosion at a Mississippi shipyard
December 25, 202151min48.96 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 7: Reasonable Doubt".
New revelations cast doubt on the idea that Billey Joe Johnson accidentally killed himself.
December 4, 202154min 2sec51.88 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 6: Mississippi Justice".
Justice in George County has never been equal.
November 27, 202150min 24sec48.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Amazon Leaks".
Amazon knows a lot about you.
November 20, 202151min 25sec49.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 5: Star Crossed ".
Billey Joe Johnson was a Black boy dating a White girl. That made the story behind his death even more complicated.
November 13, 202150min 24sec48.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 4: The Investigator".
A Mississippi Bureau of Investigation detective wonders whether the case should be reopened.
November 6, 202150min 44sec48.71 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 3: The Autopsy".
Conflicting autopsy reports raise more questions about how Billey Joe Johnson died.
October 30, 202150min 41sec48.66 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 2: The Aftermath".
On the morning of Billey Joe Johnson’s death, crime scene tape separates the Johnsons from their son’s body.
October 23, 202150min 35sec48.58 MB
Thumbnail for "Mississippi Goddam Chapter 1: The Promise".
Billey Joe Johnson Jr. was a high school football star headed for the big time.
October 16, 202150min 36sec48.59 MB
Thumbnail for "When Abusers Keep Their Guns".
She warned police her abusive boyfriend had an illegal gun. He still kept it.
October 9, 202151min 16sec49.22 MB
Thumbnail for "Preview Mississippi Goddam: The Ballad of Billey Joe".
Exclusive preview of Reveal's new 7-part series.
October 7, 20214min 24sec4.23 MB
Thumbnail for "Forever Wars".
On 9/11, the U.S. swore to “never forget.” But who gets remembered?
September 11, 202151min 41sec49.63 MB