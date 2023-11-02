Diane Rehm: On My Mind

Earlier this year, Florida lawmakers outlawed the use of cell phones during class time. Some schools in the state went further, barring phones from campus all day.

“I think what’s happening in schools, and Florida in particular, is a national experiment in controlling technology use among young people,” says Natasha Singer.

Singer is a reporter for the New York Times, who focuses on ways tech companies and their tools are reshaping public schools. She says these new bans are spreading at the same time lawmakers across the country consider the issue of youth and technology more broadly.

Earlier this year, Utah adopted strict limitations on social media for minors. Just last week, states across the country sued tech companies, accusing them of making their apps intentionally addictive to adolescents.

Singer joins Diane on this episode of On My Mind to explain the pros, cons, and unintended consequences of this wave of tech regulation.