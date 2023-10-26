Diane Rehm: On My Mind

About 1.3 million, or one in 25 Americans, are over the age of 80.

On My Mind has covered issues regarding our aging population in the past, from the coming crisis in care to whether enough legal protections are in place to prevent elder financial abuse.

On this episode, Leonard Downie, former executive editor of the Washington Post, joins Diane to talk about the experience of what life feels like in older age.

“I’m determined not to fear the future,” he says. “Of course, sometimes I do.”

As Downie approached his ninth decade, he started keeping a journal about the experience of becoming an octogenarian. For more than a year, he documented the daily changes, challenges, and unique pleasures of older age, and has now released his musings in a new book titled “80: An Octogenarian’s Journal.”