Left, Right & Center

U.S. politicians have focused on China for the last few years, specifically data concerns with TikTok and A.I. Last week, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Republicans are working on several bills to counter Xi Jinping’s Communist Party. The legislation package received overwhelming bipartisan support. Did the House come together on this issue, or are Democrats trying to keep pace with the GOP’s “tough on China” image?



Meanwhile, as Congress takes on TikTok, Brazil’s government banned X (formerly known as Twitter). Minister Alexandre De Moraes ordered CEO Elon Musk to bar accounts being investigated by the Brazilian justice system for misinformation. Musk refused and emphasized the importance of free speech. But when does free speech go too far? The Left, Right, and Center panel discuss the consequences of censorship.



Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a gas inventory to maintain low prices for California residents. But neighboring state legislators are not happy about it. Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo wrote that the decision will spike their state prices, and possibly affect markets across the West. This week’s 50 states series looks at gas prices and the politics of appeasing constituents.

