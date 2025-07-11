Logo for Left, Right & Center

Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture.

Thumbnail for "Democrats sought accountability after deadly Texas floods. Was it too soon?".
Republicans accuse Democrats of playing partisan games following deadly floods in Texas. How soon is too soon to ask difficult policy questions after a tragedy?
July 11, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Did the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ kill compromise in Washington?".
Is there a major shift on Capitol Hill, or are things working the way they always have? Plus, a SCOTUS ruling raises questions about parents’ rights.
July 4, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Shouldn’t Congress have a say in US military action?".
Is it time to revisit Congress’ war powers authority? NATO makes a new commitment to defense spending. Plus, a democratic socialist could end up as NYC’s new mayor.
June 27, 202550min 34sec48.56 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump keeps US and Europe in the dark on Iran plans".
What does “America First” mean when it comes to U.S. plans for Iran? The business community puts pressure on immigration policy. Plus, June marks 10 years since the Charleston church shooting.
June 20, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Could ICE protests sink Trump’s immigration policy?".
Will the protests over the National Guard hurt Trump politically? Plus, will the “Big, Beautiful Bill’s” unpopularity on Wall Street keep it from passing?
June 13, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Breaking up is hard to do".
Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s whirlwind bromance comes to an end. Plus, why are Israel and the UN at odds over a new humanitarian aid group in Gaza?
June 6, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "The Court Tester".
The White House calls a wave of lawsuits a threat to the will of the people. Is Trump welcoming those challenges? Plus, campuses tackle a new diversity problem.
May 30, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Corruption, Putin… Burritos?".
President Trump invites a few high rolling guests to dinner. Will there be political costs for Trump’s handling of Ukraine? Plus, should we regulate temptation?
May 23, 202550min 33sec48.54 MB
Thumbnail for "GOP infighting creates a big, beautiful nightmare".
Cracks within the GOP turn the “Big, Beautiful Bill” into a mess. President Trump visits the Middle East. Plus, Democrats’ past and future collide.
May 16, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Is the White House budget an attempt to test presidential power?".
Is the White House budget proposal an attempt to fight with Congress? Is America’s birth rate a policy problem? Plus, KCRW examines ChatGPT’s impact on campuses.
May 9, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Voters push back on Trump … in Canada".
Donald Trump influenced an election in Canada — could it happen elsewhere? Plus, what’s driving Trump’s approach to Ukraine?
May 2, 202550min 33sec48.54 MB
Thumbnail for "Chaos, conclaves and other concerns".
Can the “chaos” at the Department of Defense be resolved, or is it just how this White House operates? Plus, KCRW examines the political legacy of Pope Francis.
April 25, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "For the White House, when you’re wrong, you’re right".
A federal judge ordered the return of a wrongfully deported man — will the White House comply? What’s the likelihood of Harvard University losing $2 billion over antisemitism laws?
April 18, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Market Madness: Do the best-laid plans sometimes get reversed?".
The president reversed course on his tariff plan hours after it took effect. Can he bring back the nostalgic economic prosperity voters desire?
April 11, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Is the economy about to have a degrowth spurt?".
Were the April special elections a win for Democrats? How will Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs affect American consumers? Plus, KCRW discusses the feasibility of a third Trump term.
April 4, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "That awkward moment when your war plans leave the group chat".
KCRW reacts to the mishandling of White House war plans. Donald Trump takes center stage in Canada’s snap election. Will any excuse for tariffs make sense?
March 28, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s White House fights over flights".
Did President Trump defy court orders with deportation flights? Can Democrats recover from historically low polling? Plus, KCRW examines The Kennedy Center culture wars.
March 21, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Thou doth protest too much … so leave?".
The arrest of a student protester raises questions on free speech. Is the White House picking which speech is illegal, or are they enforcing anti-discrimination laws?
March 14, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Can Democrats fight Trump’s political power?".
Donald Trump flexed presidential powers during his address to Congress. But did punishing Ukraine weaken America’s image? Plus, KCRW analyzes how Democrats could gain influence.
March 7, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Reality or reality TV?".
Which news headlines are worth the worry? If Democrats want to raise the alarms on Trump, they’ll have to communicate. Plus, KCRW takes listener questions.
February 28, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Friend or foe? Trump turns foreign policy norms on their head".
Donald Trump points fingers at Volodymyr Zelensky about the war with Russia. Should the president take accountability for the DOJ? Plus, how valuable are political rallies?
February 21, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Is ‘cancel culture’ cancelled?".
The right says it’s pushing back on cancel culture. Are they just redefining it? Plus, the president banishes pennies and paper straws.
February 14, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump and Musk play disruptor".
KCRW unravels a disruptive White House week. Is the president just stirring outrage? Plus, we discuss Elon Musk’s influence on the foreign aid fight.
February 7, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Is there a right time to push policy after tragedy?".
Donald Trump bashed DEI policies in response to a tragic plane crash. He’s bucked heads with LA’s mayor over the wildfires. Is now the time to focus on policy?
January 31, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Can the president do that? Should he?".
Are Trump and Biden setting a dangerous precedent through their use of pardons? Will Congress retake its power to check the White House?
January 24, 202550min 34sec48.55 MB

Democrats sought accountability after deadly Texas floods. Was it too soon?

July 11, 202550min 34sec

Authorities were still searching for survivors of the deadly July 4 floods in Central Texas when some Democrats started asking whether President Donald Trump’s cuts at the National Weather Service exacerbated the disaster. Republicans, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, accused those Democrats of “partisan finger-pointing.” How early is too early to talk about accountability? And is a nuanced policy conversation to prevent future tragedies possible in our political climate? Democratic strategist Rebecca Pearcey joins on the left, Republican strategist Mike Dubke joins on the right, and host David Greene holds down the center. 

Five years after the pandemic, American kids are still struggling in reading and math. Glimmers of hope are shining in red states like Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi. What are those states doing right? And are both parties too distracted by the culture war to focus on improving public education?

Elon Musk threatened to start a third party if Trump passed his “Big Beautiful Bill.” The tech billionaire launched that party on X this week, saying he wants to represent the “80%” of Americans “in the middle.” Is anyone on the left or the right taking him seriously? Or is this just the latest development in his very-public spat with the president?

