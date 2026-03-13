Logo for Left, Right & Center

Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions. 

You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.

Thumbnail for "Oil Markets Hang On Trump’s Every Word About Iran".
What does responsible leadership look like when oil and stock prices shift on the President’s word? One of his former advisors suggests he’s manipulating the markets. Plus, the state of America’s national security because of the war and Kristi Noem’s ousting as Homeland Security secretary.
March 13, 202650min 16sec74.87 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump Goes to War While Congress Sits Back".
President Trump launched the U.S. into war with Iran, but the reasons keep shifting. We look at the stakes for Iran, for the region, and for Trump’s presidency. Also, congressional Democrats failed in their effort to check the president’s war powers, and how the midterm elections are shaping up after this week’s first primaries in Texas and more.
March 6, 202650min 15sec71.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Does Trump’s Economic Vision Match What Americans See?".
President Trump’s State of the Union laid out a triumphant vision of America’s economy, but he missed an opportunity to tell Americans he feels their pain. Plus Trump’s path forward on tariffs, and outrage directed at California’s Governor Gavin Newsom and the U.S. men’s hockey team.
February 27, 202650min 14sec73.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Prince Andrew Arrested. Will The Epstein Files Take Down Others?".
There’s swift fallout for some named in the Epstein Files, including the arrest of former Prince Andrew. We discuss whether the U.S. will see lasting political impact. Also, President Trump’s upcoming State Of The Union address and the fights over voting rights.
February 20, 202650min 14sec70.59 MB
Thumbnail for "Texas Dems are stuck on identity politics with Senate race at stake".
Will intraparty fighting blow up the Texas Senate primary for both Democrats and Republicans? Plus, the House just passed a bipartisan housing package. Are real solutions to the affordability crisis on the horizon?
February 13, 202650min 15sec73.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Congress takes up ICE reforms, Trump calls to “nationalize” voting".
Democrats say they won’t fund the Department of Homeland Security without restrictions on federal immigration agents. Plus, does Trump’s call to “nationalize” voting threaten a free and fair midterm election?
February 6, 202650min 15sec73.9 MB
Thumbnail for "Will changes to ICE operations in Minneapolis be enough?".
Tom Homan promised improvements to ICE operations in Minneapolis. Will it shift the country’s attitude on immigration enforcement?
January 30, 202650min 15sec72.27 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump threatens Greenland… then pulls back".
President Trump eases up his pursuit of Greenland. What stood out in the first year of Trump 2.0? Plus, unpacking the White House’s social media presence.
January 23, 202650min 15sec72.57 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump threatens to enact Insurrection Act in Minnesota".
Protestors in Minneapolis clash with ICE agents after the killing of Renee Good. Plus, the president tries to flex his power at home and abroad.
January 16, 202650min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "An ICE raid in Minneapolis turns deadly".
A woman was killed by an ICE agent in Minnesota. Federal and state officials are at odds over who’s to blame. Plus, will America’s push for Western dominance succeed?
January 9, 202650min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "The 2026 midterms are closer than they appear".
Primary voting starts in a matter of weeks. We’ll identify which midterm races could define 2026. Could the growth of prediction markets change the political landscape? Plus, what we got wrong in 2025.
January 2, 202650min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "The shift from America First to Trump’s new interventionism".
President Trump returned to office with expectations of isolationism. Instead, the first year of Trump 2.0 brought new forms of projecting American power and influence abroad.
December 26, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Is President Trump losing his grip on the Republican Party?".
Congress continues its fight over healthcare. Will it drive a wedge into the Republican party? And what does the future of the GOP look like if Trump’s leadership weakens?
December 19, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Can Europe trust Trump’s vision for peace?".
European leaders are skeptical of President Trump’s plan for peace in Ukraine. And how might the president’s views on migration impact the EU?
December 12, 202550min 30sec66 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump rants, Hegseth deflects while Congress looks for answers".
The president delivers a hateful rant during a cabinet meeting. Is Pete Hegseth on the hot seat? Plus, we’ll discuss a revealing new social media feature.
December 5, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Why are executions on the rise in the US?".
Is the death penalty being used as a political tool? We’ll discuss that, plus Gen Z voting trends and an amendment proposal for pardons.
November 28, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "From Question Everything: The Epstein Files".
The top journalists covering Jeffrey Epstein join Question Everything for drinks, and get into the challenges of covering one of the toughest stories of their careers.
November 24, 202553min 41sec77.33 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump faces one crisis after another".
A wave of political stumbles - including the Epstein files - are hitting the White House all at once. We’ll discuss what’s at stake. Plus, a roundtable of gratitude.
November 21, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "The shutdown is over - but the fighting isn’t".
Is the shutdown ending positive? Depends on who you ask. Same-sex marriage avoids Roe’s fate. The Epstein files take center stage again.
November 14, 202550min 29sec48.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Did anyone learn anything from the 2025 elections?".
Are there big lessons for both parties after this week’s elections? We’ll discuss some of the major takeaways as attention turns towards the 2026 midterms.
November 7, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Could the SNAP deadline get Congress to end the shutdown?".
Will crucial deadlines pressure Congress to end the shutdown? We’ll also discuss the president’s White House remodel and some key races to watch on Election Day.
October 31, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "What is Trump trying to do in Venezuela?".
Is the president pushing for regime change in Venezuela? Plus, we’ll examine the possible impact of the No Kings protest and answer your questions.
October 24, 202550min 29sec48.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump's promising peace, but that could still come with problems".
Could peace in Gaza already be under threat? Is the White House too focused on foreign matters? Plus, we discuss a writer’s search for balance.
October 17, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Jake Sullivan’s Toughest National Security Decisions, from On Point".
October 15, 202547min 57sec38.43 MB
Thumbnail for "Ceasefire deal emerges, but peace may be far off".
Will a ceasefire agreement lead to lasting peace in Gaza? White House initiatives may be targeting Trump’s political opponents. Plus, ICE takes on Bad Bunny.
October 10, 202550min 30sec48.48 MB

Oil Markets Hang On Trump’s Every Word About Iran

Thumbnail for "Oil Markets Hang On Trump’s Every Word About Iran".
March 13, 202650min 16sec

A president’s words alone can have a big impact. Like when President Trump told a reporter that the war in Iran is nearly over, oil prices dropped. That was a good sign for consumers, but was that responsible leadership from the president? We’re asking the same question of Congress where one senator said let’s not debate the war because a publicly divided legislative branch isn’t good for our troops abroad. 

Also, there will be a change in leadership at the Department of Homeland Security, with Kristi Noem out and Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin picked to take her place. We’ll talk about the next secretary’s immense challenges ahead,including funding for the agency on hold and concerns about our preparedness for possible terrorist attacks. 

Plus, we’ll take your questions as we talk with our panelists Mo Elleithee on the left and Will Swaim on the right.

Producer: Leo Duran

Host: David Greene 

Guests: 

Thumbnail for "Oil Markets Hang On Trump’s Every Word About Iran".
Oil Markets Hang On Trump’s Every Word About Iran
00:00
50:16