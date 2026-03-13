Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions.
You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.
A president’s words alone can have a big impact. Like when President Trump told a reporter that the war in Iran is nearly over, oil prices dropped. That was a good sign for consumers, but was that responsible leadership from the president? We’re asking the same question of Congress where one senator said let’s not debate the war because a publicly divided legislative branch isn’t good for our troops abroad.
Also, there will be a change in leadership at the Department of Homeland Security, with Kristi Noem out and Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin picked to take her place. We’ll talk about the next secretary’s immense challenges ahead,including funding for the agency on hold and concerns about our preparedness for possible terrorist attacks.
Plus, we’ll take your questions as we talk with our panelists Mo Elleithee on the left and Will Swaim on the right.
