Logo for Left, Right & Center

Left, Right & Center

KCRW

Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture.

KCRW 2020, 498771

Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture.

KCRW 2020, 498771
21hr 10min
Thumbnail for "Undecided voters and abortion rights could sway election".
The final campaign days are here. How are early voters affecting candidate strategies? Plus, the panel discusses how abortion rights may change the Nevada battleground.
October 25, 202450min 25sec48.41 MB
Thumbnail for "A hurricane of conspiracies".
The recent hurricanes unleashed a storm of conspiracies. Could Omaha voters decide the nation’s fate? Plus, an indie newsletter saved a politically divided marriage.
October 18, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Gender, class … and fracking?".
Does “working class” mean what it used to? Is fracking getting more attention than it deserves? Plus, KCRW examines what came out of one culture war in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
October 11, 202455min 19sec53.11 MB
Thumbnail for "Cordial VP debate was a throwback to a bygone era ".
Can civility influence voters in the Trump era? Has Biden’s policy in the Middle East backfired? Plus, the United States hits a bleak milestone on executions.
October 4, 202450min 34sec48.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Where does modern conservatism leave Trump ahead of Nov. election? ".
What is a “never Trump” Republican? Both Trump and Harris are trying to win over swing and Centrist voters. Plus, conflict in the Middle East turns to Lebanon.
September 27, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Where does Brazil’s X ban leave free speech in US? ".
The U.S. continues to take a firm stance on China. When does censorship go too far? Plus, California’s gas inventory may hurt its neighboring state, Nevada.
September 20, 202451min 54sec49.83 MB
Thumbnail for "Do debates have winners — or just losers?".
Did voters learn anything new from the Trump-Harris debate? Are live fact checks useful or fair? Plus, disinformation muddies the discourse on immigration.
September 13, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "How has ‘Make America Great Again’ evolved in Trump era?".
What does “MAGA” mean in 2024? Trump and Harris clash on poverty policy. Plus, KCRW discusses opponents of free school lunch programs.
September 6, 202450min 25sec48.42 MB
Thumbnail for "Can Democrats' shift toward patriotism win them the election?".
Harris’ economic plan takes on price gouging. Where does Democratic “freedom” messaging leave Republicans? And the panel looks back at political freakouts.
August 30, 202450min 29sec48.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Are Democrats more unified after DNC?".
Will shifts in the Democratic agenda leave progressives out in the cold? KCRW discusses the DNC. Plus, can labor laws for minors balance safety and opportunity?
August 23, 202450min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Will a lack of detailed policy hurt Harris?".
August 16, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Is Tim Walz the right choice as Kamala Harris’ running mate?".
August 9, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s comment on Harris’ race: Calculated or ‘weird?’ ".
Democrats called Trump “weird” due to his remarks at the NABJ conference. U.S. policy is changing in the Middle East, and Chicago is preparing for a migrant surge.
August 2, 202450min 29sec48.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Despite lost time, can Kamala Harris gain ground on Trump? ".
Joe Biden is out, Kamala Harris is in. What is next for Harris as she contends for the White House? Plus, how might age verification laws change online privacy?
July 26, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Is Trump’s GOP departing from traditional conservatism?".
After surviving an assassination attempt, Donald Trump shared a new message of unity at the RNC. Does this signal a change in his GOP vision?
July 19, 202450min 33sec48.53 MB
Thumbnail for "Did Biden’s NATO presser save his candidacy?".
Where does the Biden campaign stand following the NATO summit? The RNC debuts a new party platform. Plus, Alabama faces questions about forced prison labor.
July 12, 202450min 29sec48.47 MB
Thumbnail for "What’s the long-term impact of SCOTUS’ presidential immunity ruling?".
Will SCOTUS’ immunity ruling increase election stakes? Several states are bringing religion into education. LA’s mayor is pushing for a mask ban at protests.
July 5, 202450min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "No spinning this one: Analyzing Trump, Biden debate performances".
KCRW discusses key moments in this week’s historic presidential debate. Plus, a Seattle community revisits the role of police officers in schools following a shooting.
June 28, 202450min 30sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Will presidential candidates fare better than what polling suggests?".
What does polling get wrong about voters’ concerns? A new measure in North Dakota sets age limits for Congress members. Plus, KCRW previews next week’s presidential debate.
June 21, 202450min 30sec48.49 MB
Thumbnail for "Are Trump’s claims for political revenge more than rhetoric?".
Are Trump’s campaign promises a cause for concern? KCRW also discusses activism in journalism and the role of school vouchers in closing achievement gaps.
June 14, 202450min 28sec48.46 MB
Thumbnail for "Will Americans believe in Biden’s ability to lead? ".
Is a Hunter Biden plea deal the best thing for his father’s campaign? Why has Joe Biden’s executive order upset pretty much everyone?
June 7, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "With Trump’s trial over (for now), what’s next?".
KCRW examines the political response to Donald Trump’s guilty verdict. What impact will it have on undecided voters and the public’s faith in the judiciary?
May 31, 202450min 29sec48.48 MB
Thumbnail for "How AI and deepfakes could affect this election".
How much could AI and deepfakes threaten election integrity? Is round two of the border bill dead on arrival? Plus, KCRW looks at the effect of unpopular presidential candidates on down-ballot politicians.
May 24, 202450min 29sec48.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Will debates give Biden or Trump an edge? ".
What are the key takeaways from new election polling? Should Democrats be worried about protests at this summer’s convention?
May 17, 202451min 47sec49.71 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Netanyahu’s latest move is a threat to a free press".
Are threats to a free press signs of bigger issues in Israel? Did Kristi Noem risk a shot at becoming VP to troll the left? Plus, we discuss bias in political satire.
May 10, 202450min 29sec48.47 MB

Undecided voters and abortion rights could sway election

Thumbnail for "Undecided voters and abortion rights could sway election".
October 25, 202450min 25sec

With days left in the race, some say the onus is on Vice President Kamala Harris to distinguish herself from Joe Biden’s previous not-Donald Trump strategy. At a CNN town hall on Wednesday, she walked back former progressive policies and hammered in working across the aisle. Is her strategy of playing the middle enough to win?

Polls suggest that nearly half of voters in the U.S. intend to cast their ballots early. Tens of millions have already done so,  but in this tight a race, the fate of the election may rest on the undecided. How must Trump and Harris change their strategies to sway voters who haven’t picked yet?

The overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 largely delegated abortion rights to the states. In a place as purple as Nevada, is codifying abortion at the federal level enough to influence voters to go blue? Or will abortion rights voters be content with state-level rights? As part of our 50 states series, the Left, Right, and Center panel examines what a post-Dobbs election means for single-issue voters in Nevada.

Thumbnail for "Undecided voters and abortion rights could sway election".
Undecided voters and abortion rights could sway election
00:00
50:25