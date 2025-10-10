Left Right & Center is for listeners who feel like people on the other side of the political divide are on Mars. David Greene pieces together the big picture by inviting people from the left and the right to unpack their ideological differences, not to smooth them over, and look at what’s truly at stake. The show offers a rare kind of clarity. It doesn’t ask you to agree. It asks you to look more closely at what’s happening and to challenge your assumptions.
You might not always agree – you might even get angry – but you’ll know why you feel the way you do. No knee-jerk reactions or name calling. This show doesn’t promise easy answers or warm fuzzies; it promises more clarity for the chaotic political era we’re all living through.
Officials from Hamas and Israel have come together on the initial framework of a ceasefire agreement. In the first phase, Israeli and Palestinian hostages will be released next week. Other details, such as disarmament of Hamas, governance of Palestine, and the removal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip remain to be seen. President Trump celebrated the agreement and pronounced “lasting peace” in the Middle East, but is that premature?
Political violence on the left continues to be a focus of the Trump administration in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s killing. The White House has accused massive anti-ICE protests of being connected to large networks of left-wing nonprofits and donors. Is there legitimacy to those claims? Or is the administration silencing any opponents?
Global superstar Bad Bunny was announced as the halftime entertainment for this season’s Super Bowl. The artist, whose music is predominantly in Spanish, previously avoided touring in the USA after concerns that his concerts would be targeted by ICE raids. In response to the announcement, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that ICE would be present at the NFL’s signature event. But are agents there for law enforcement or other motives?