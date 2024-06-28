Left, Right & Center

This week in Atlanta, Georgia, a current and former president debated each other for the first time in U.S. history. But the highly anticipated clash between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump may have left many viewers with more questions than answers. Biden’s weak performance sparked panic among Democrats — will his campaign overcome this? Will the bluster and falsehoods of Donald Trump stick with voters? Plus, what impact did CNN’s moderators and a new set of debate rules have?

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy recently declared gun violence a public health crisis, and that young people are particularly likely to become targets. The announcement came after a school shooting occurred in one Seattle community, reigniting discussions about the role of on-campus law enforcement officers. Can those officers effectively keep kids safe?